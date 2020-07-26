July 27, 2020

Spot Plays July 27

July 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (4th) Unleash the Beast, 7-2
(9th) Pinup Girl, 3-1
Colonial Downs canceled (heat)
Del Mar (5th) Little Miss Ellie, 6-1
(7th) My Sunshine, 8-1     
Delaware Park (2nd) Blip, 5-1
(3rd) King Nekia, 12-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Saints Marching In, 6-1
(3rd) Marble Moon, 6-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Snell Flicka, 4-1
(9th) Kaigun, 7-2
Hastings (1st) Cha Ching, 7-2
(6th) Tiz Meow, 8-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Lady Oxbow, 4-1
(8th) Mr. Chow, 4-1
Lone Star (1st) Catch the Devil, 10-1
(3rd) Runnin the Red, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Outrun, 10-1
(7th) Belmar Beauty, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Princess Tiznow, 3-1
(4th) Gatto Rosso, 4-1
Parx (5th) R Awesum Betty, 5-1
(8th) Bayleaf, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (8th) Recorder, 3-1
(10th) Carouse, 6-1
Presque Isle (6th) Deep Thinker, 6-1
(8th) Sourcesandmethods, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Reward the Miracle, 6-1
(7th) Woodland Walk, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions