July 28, 2020

Spot Plays July 28

July 27, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Miss Vicki, 4-1
(4th) Armada, 9-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) El Guapo, 5-1
(9th) Bowsprit 4-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Ultimateenticement 6-1
(8th) Dancin in the Soup, 4-1
Fort Erie (2nd) Maximum Sentence, 4-1
(5th) Sent From Heaven, 3-1
Hastings (5th) Appellant, 9-2
(7th) Wicked Fortitude, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Wild Tapit, 5-1
(6th) Hombrazo, 8-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Rancho Bargo, 4-1
(2nd) Cedar Hall, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Curtseytothekitten, 10-1
(5th) Swinging Galaxy, 4-1
Mountaineer (7th) Top Hat Warrior, 7-2
(9th) Spezia, 7-2
Parx Racing (2nd) Dubrovsky, 8-1
(11th) Flashndynamite,  7-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Golden Nole, 4-1
(6th) Rickey’s Girl, 9-2
Thistledown (1st) My Cadet, 4-1
(4th) Shakurr, 9-2

