Spot Plays July 28

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Miss Vicki, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Armada, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|
|(2nd) El Guapo, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Bowsprit 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(5th) Ultimateenticement 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Dancin in the Soup, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(2nd) Maximum Sentence, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Sent From Heaven, 3-1
|Hastings
|
|(5th) Appellant, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Wicked Fortitude, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) Wild Tapit, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Hombrazo, 8-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) Rancho Bargo, 4-1
|
|
|(2nd) Cedar Hall, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Curtseytothekitten, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Swinging Galaxy, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(7th) Top Hat Warrior, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Spezia, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Dubrovsky, 8-1
|
|
|(11th) Flashndynamite, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(1st) Golden Nole, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Rickey’s Girl, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) My Cadet, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Shakurr, 9-2
Leave a Reply