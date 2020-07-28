July 28, 2020

Spot Plays July 29

July 28, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Horseradish, 3-1
(5th) Fred’s Country Boy, 6-1
Canterbury (2nd) Saturday Value, 5-1
(6th) J P Warrior, 7-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) Rising Light, 5-1
(9th) America’s Simmard, 6-1
Delaware Park (6th) Semi Excited, 8-1
(7th) Auld Lang Syne, 10-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Port Lions, 3-1
(7th) Cats Touch, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Sailing Jett, 6-1
(5th) Go Get That, 5-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Dublinornothin, 6-1
(7th) Anything Pazible, 8-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Statesboro, 8-1
(7th) Angel of Mischief, 7-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Top Hat Charmer, 8-1
(8th) Take Charge Woman, 10-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Malibu Moira, 3-1
(4th) Sent’s Galaxy, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Pure Sugar, 9-2
(6th) Friendly Wager, 5-1
Parx Racing (3rd) Penance, 8-1
(4th) Haz a Notion, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Ms Teek, 3-1
(4th) Starinthemaking, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Sir Aggravator, 6-1
(7th) He’s No Bull, 6-1
Saratoga (5th) Wegetsdamunnys, 7-2
(6th) Thebigfundamental, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Guccissimo, 5-1
(4th) Lonesome Phil, 6-1

