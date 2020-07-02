July 2, 2020

Spot Plays July 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Kinky Sox, 4-1
(5th) Aristocratic, 6-1
Belterra Park (1st) Honor the D, 3-1
(5th) Smoltz, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Sainte Therese, 7-2
(4th) Mighty Bop, 5-1
Ellis Park (1st) Her Giant, 5-1
(6th) Begin the Begin, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Special Bingo, 7-2
(2nd) My Little Fire, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Chucky, 3-1
(3rd) Flawless Moon, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Mayan Queen, 6-1
(6th) Royal Thunder, 3-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Ziyanair, 5-1
(5th) Treasure Hunter, 6-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Papa Joel, 8-1
(3rd) Shield of Faith, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Built That Way, 4-1
(4th) Coin Operated, 6-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Aotearoa, 3-1
(6th) Plate Side, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Illuminatingappeal, 3-1
(5th) One Bad Dude, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) Bossalina, 6-1
(3rd) Dynamite Karma, 7-2

