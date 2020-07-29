July 29, 2020

Spot Plays July 30

July 29, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (2nd) Lady Magna, 3-1
(5th) Flight Time, 7-2
Belterra Park (5th) Danzo, 8-1
(8th) Oldfashioned Angel, 5-1
Canterbury (2nd) Word to the Wise, 4-1
(7th) Drop the Gloves, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Chesapeake Charlie, 10-1
(6th) Scottish Denis, 7-2
Delaware Park (6th) Fausto Gold, 8-1
(8th) Kingston Pike, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Nenita, 6-1
(4th) Cabrina, 3-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Bravo Express, 3-1
(8th) Hazel Rah, 10-1
Laurel (2nd) Forfiftyfiverocket, 5-1
(5th) Somewhere Golden, 9-2
Saratoga (6th) Malibu Anthem, 5-1
(8th) Love and Love, 10-1
Thistledown (1st) Fricka, 8-1
(7th) Doc Kane, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Carolina Grace, 3-1
(8th) Classy n’ Silent, 7-2

