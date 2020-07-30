July 30, 2020

Spot Plays July 31

July 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Warrior’s Gem, 4-1
(5th) Best You Ever Seen, 4-1
Belterra Park (4th) P Club, 5-1
(8th) Country Moon, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Rainbow River, 8-1
(6th) The Wayne Factor, 4-1
Del Mar (6th) Silenced, 12-1
(8th) Basilia, 7-2
Ellis Park (2nd) Gp’s Amazing Grace, 6-1
(5th) Headland, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (5th) Exacta, 5-1
(6th) That’s D ‘cat, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Buster Douglas, 8-1
(8th) Alleycat, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Miranda Sofia, 9-2
(5th) Diligent, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Espressoandacheck, 5-1
(5th) Devant, 6-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Inertia, 8-1
(3rd) Life on the Edge, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) Dancingwithpaynter, 5-1
(5th) Wahoowa Wahoowa, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Hello Darling, 4-1
(11th) Late Act Jones, 4-1
Saratoga (7th) Blanket of Roses, 9-2
(10th) Hurricane Breeze, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Zoomer Music. 10-1
(8th) Firmly Grounded, 7-2

