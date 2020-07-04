July 5, 2020

Spot Plays July 5

July 4, 2020 Vance Hanson Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Chasing Losses, 5-1
(5th) Daring Disguise, 5-1
Ellis Park (5th) Petrov, 7-2
(8th) Our Bay B Ruth, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Guaco, 7-2
(9th) Princess Secret, 9-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Take Charge Woman, 7-2
(7th) Wonders of Hislove, 9-2
Los Alamitos (5th) War Watch, 5-1
(6th) Come On Kat, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Branco Maria, 4-1
(6th) Tarallucci, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Hero of Heaven, 8-1
(9th) King’s Reckoning, 6-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Please Zip It, 7-2
(8th) Mon Camo, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (9th) Ocean Breeze, 4-1
(10th) Dunph, 5-1
Woodbine (5th) Kid Forester, 6-1
(6th) Unilateral, 4-1

