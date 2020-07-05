July 5, 2020

Spot Plays July 6

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (2nd) Candy Wompus, 6-1
(6th) Deputy Dora, 7-2
Delaware Park (6th) The Stifler, 4-1
(8th) Bustoff, 8-1
Fort Erie (5th) Stormy Leo, 5-1
(6th) Awesome Miner, 5-1
Hastings (5th) Stay Fantastic, 6-1
(6th) Yo Zackly, 10-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Ricki, 10-1
(6th) Sabador, 12-1
Lone Star Park (4th) Restoring Hope, 3-1
(6th) Little Samurai, 10-1
Louisiana Downs (4th) Fredonian, 7-2
(6th) Mallard’s Bro, 5-1
Mountaineer (4th) Apple Empire, 4-1
(7th) Brady to Gronk, 9-2
Parx (2nd) Boss of Bourbon St, 3-1
(6th) Deal Driven, 10-1
Prairie Meadows (7th) Jimmy Winne, 3-1
(10th) Wicked Indeed, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Genuwine, 5-1
(8th) Shakedown, 7-2

