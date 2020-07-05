Spot Plays July 6

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Candy Wompus, 6-1
|(6th) Deputy Dora, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(6th) The Stifler, 4-1
|(8th) Bustoff, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|(5th) Stormy Leo, 5-1
|(6th) Awesome Miner, 5-1
|Hastings
|(5th) Stay Fantastic, 6-1
|(6th) Yo Zackly, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Ricki, 10-1
|(6th) Sabador, 12-1
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) Restoring Hope, 3-1
|(6th) Little Samurai, 10-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Fredonian, 7-2
|(6th) Mallard’s Bro, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Apple Empire, 4-1
|(7th) Brady to Gronk, 9-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Boss of Bourbon St, 3-1
|(6th) Deal Driven, 10-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Jimmy Winne, 3-1
|(10th) Wicked Indeed, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Genuwine, 5-1
|(8th) Shakedown, 7-2
Leave a Reply