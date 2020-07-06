July 6, 2020

Spot Plays July 7

July 6, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Starlin, 8-1
(2nd) Don’t Stop Maria, 4-1
Fort Erie (5th) High Rolling Dude, 9-2
(6th) Mintaka Belle, 4-1
Mountaineer (4th) Grace Appeal, 5-1
(8th) Dulce de Leche, 10-1
Hastings (4th) Sweet Sixteen, 6-1
(5th) Highway Boss, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Onenightstandards, 7-1
(5th) Reed O’Prado, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Texas Promo Girl, 5-1
(6th) Posse Gone Wild, 9-2
Parx Racing (3rd) Dancin Debbie, 3-1
(8th) Princess Areni, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Double Deep, 7-2
(5th) Classy Nekia, 6-1

