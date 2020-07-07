July 7, 2020

Spot Plays July 8

July 7, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Hey Ray, 9-2
(5th) Pushover, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Sweeping Edge, 7-2
(2nd) Ray’s Angel, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Harmonic Thunder, 8-1
(4th) Racinginthestreet, 9-2
Emerald Downs (2nd) Time for Gold, 4-1
(3rd) Full Speed Ahead, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Dixie Beat, 3-1
(4th) Mangelsen, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Blessed Journey, 3-1
(4th) Upsy Daisy Do, 4-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) One for Richie, 7-2
(4th) El Casadora, 9-2
Keeneland (1st) Beaver Hat, 7-2
(3rd) Patty H, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Little Girls Rule, 9-2
(3rd) Zing Zang, 4-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Alexandra Thirteen, 6-1
(5th) Princess Tiznow, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Dance for Oro, 9-2
(4th) Magicallydelicious, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Discreet Tattoo, 8-1
(3rd) Tribal Princess, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Tico Thunder, 6-1
(2nd) Joe Bailey, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions