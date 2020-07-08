July 8, 2020

Spot Plays July 9

July 8, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Illegal Smile, 8-1
(5th) Another, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Get Em Up Scout, 4-1
(6th) Falls Road, 4-1
Canterbury (6th) Masked, 7-2
(7th) Dusty Princess, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Makana, 3-1
(4th) Battle Ready, 4-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Hard to Deny, 3-1
(4th) Coastal Jazz, 10-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Flash Media, 7-2
(6th) Miss Katniss, 7-2
Keeneland (2nd) Flashing Red, 7-2
(9th) Exult, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Judy’s Pride, 9-2
(6th) Star Mabee, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Gimbala, 6-1
(4th) Orbiting the Sky, 10-1

