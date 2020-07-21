Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 13-19

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Horologist
|MTH
|1 1/16m (ft)
|7/18
|123.7
|Global Campaign
|MTH
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/18
|123.0
|Dayoutoftheoffice
|SAR
|6f (ft)
|7/16
|121.3
|Indian Pride
|SAR
|7f (ft)
|7/17
|121.2
|Authentic
|MTH
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/18
|120.9
|Country Grammer
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/16
|120.9
|Souper Escape
|WO
|1 1/16m (ft)
|7/18
|120.2
|Aquaphobia
|MTH
|1 3/8m (fm)
|7/18
|120.0
|Ebben
|ELP
|1m (ft)
|7/19
|119.7
|Eye of a Jedi
|GP
|1 1/16m (gd)
|7/18
|119.4
|Morning Stride
|GP
|1 1/2m (gd)
|7/19
|119.4
|Favorable Outcome
|ARP
|7f (ft)
|7/13
|119.3
|Paris Lights
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/18
|119.3
|Digital Age (IRE)
|SAR
|1 1/16m (fm)
|7/18
|119.0
|Yaupon
|SAR
|6f (ft)
|7/18
|119.0
