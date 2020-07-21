July 21, 2020

Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 13-19

July 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

 

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Horologist MTH 1 1/16m (ft) 7/18 123.7
Global Campaign MTH 1 1/8m (ft) 7/18 123.0
Dayoutoftheoffice SAR 6f (ft) 7/16 121.3
Indian Pride SAR 7f (ft) 7/17 121.2
Authentic MTH 1 1/8m (ft) 7/18 120.9
Country Grammer SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/16 120.9
Souper Escape WO 1 1/16m (ft) 7/18 120.2
Aquaphobia MTH 1 3/8m (fm) 7/18 120.0
Ebben ELP 1m (ft) 7/19 119.7
Eye of a Jedi GP 1 1/16m (gd) 7/18 119.4
Morning Stride GP 1 1/2m (gd) 7/19 119.4
Favorable Outcome ARP 7f (ft) 7/13 119.3
Paris Lights SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/18 119.3
Digital Age (IRE) SAR 1 1/16m (fm) 7/18 119.0
Yaupon SAR 6f (ft) 7/18 119.0

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions