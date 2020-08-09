Bettors strongly favor Tiz the Law in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 7

Fresh off a resounding victory in the Travers (G1), four-time Grade 1 winner Tiz the Law unsurprisingly closed as an overwhelming favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 7.

Undefeated and unchallenged in four starts this season, including a runaway score in the Belmont Stakes (G1), Tiz the Law settled at odds of 11-10 in the final future pool prior to the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. Should bettors play the colt just as enthusiastically four weeks from now, Tiz the Law will start as the shortest-priced Derby favorite since champion Arazi went off at 9-10 in 1992.

Tiz the Law has been at the top of his game since last fall, when he cruised to an eye-catching win in the Champagne (G1). As a result, the Sackatoga Stable runner has ranked as the individual favorite or second betting choice in all seven Kentucky Derby Future Wager pools, a testament to his talent, consistency, and durability.

Such was the support for Tiz the Law that only two other horses in Pool 7 closed at single-digit odds. Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Honor A. P. settled at 8-1, as did Blue Grass (G2) winner Art Collector, who rolled to an easy victory in the Ellis Park Derby just half an hour after future wager betting closed. Haskell (G1) victor Authentic and Los Alamitos Derby (G3) winner Uncle Chuck were next in line at 11-1 and 15-1, though the latter’s participation in the Kentucky Derby could be in doubt following a sixth-place finish in the Travers.

The short odds on Tiz the Law also prompted five horses to close at 100-1 or higher, namely Finnick the Fierce (164-1), Pneumatic (140-1), Rushie (188-1), Shivaree (285-1), and South Bend (127-1). In between the favorites and the longshots came Anneau d’Or (70-1), Caracaro (29-1), Country Grammer (55-1), Dean Martini (66-1), Dr Post (40-1), Enforceable (36-1), King Guillermo (19-1), Major Fed (79-1), Max Player (38-1), Ny Traffic (30-1), Shared Sense (65-1), Sole Volante (29-1), Thousand Words (25-1), and All Other 3-Year-Olds (24-1).

A total of $194,215.25 was wagered in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 7, with $122,573.25 in the win pool and $71,642 in the exacta pool. A hefty $46,635 was wagered specifically on Tiz the Law to win, indicating there will be a lot of happy bettors if Tiz the Law prevails as expected in the Run for the Roses.