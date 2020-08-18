Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit August 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Miami Mumbles
|4G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|95
|Red Again
|6G
|1m (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|90
|Stay Special
|6M
|1m (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|88
|Gray Gary
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|85
|Silver Dagger
|8G
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 8/12
|84
|Annika Gold
|6M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|79
|Relishment
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|79
|Truly Red
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|77
|Dilly Does It
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|76
|Little Mazzy
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|75
|Folk Magic
|6M
|1m (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|74
|Annamated Moon
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|93
|Golden Candy
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|93
|Le Weekend
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|92
|Phish Fan
|10G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|87
|Cyril’s Boy
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|84
|Princess Areni
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|84
|Bucky’s Drama
|3F
|5f (my)
|DEL 8/12
|82
|Soul Planet
|4F
|6f (my)
|DEL 8/12
|79
|Take Charge Erica
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|79
|Wilko’s Goldeneye
|6G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|79
|It’s Pazible
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|74
|True Dream
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/12
|74
|That Is Key
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|70
|Voila Baby
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/10
|69
|Game Changer
|4G
|6f (my)
|DEL 8/12
|66
|Cilla
|2F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|85
|Laughin’ Place
|2F
|5 1/2f (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|83
|Twitty City
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/15
|76
|Lion’s Court
|2G
|6f (sy)
|DEL 8/13
|75
|Breeze Off the Bay
|2F
|6f (my)
|DEL 8/12
|73
