August 18, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit August 10-16

Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Miami Mumbles 4G 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 8/13 95
Red Again 6G 1m (sy) DEL 8/13 90
Stay Special 6M 1m (sy) DEL 8/13 88
Gray Gary 3G 1m (ft) DEL 8/15 85
Silver Dagger 8G 1 1/16m (my) DEL 8/12 84
Annika Gold 6M 1m (ft) DEL 8/10 79
Relishment 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/10 79
Truly Red 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/10 77
Dilly Does It 4F 1m (ft) DEL 8/15 76
Little Mazzy 3G 1m (ft) DEL 8/10 75
Folk Magic 6M 1m (sy) DEL 8/13 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Annamated Moon 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/12 93
Golden Candy 3C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/15 93
Le Weekend 6M 6f (ft) DEL 8/10 92
Phish Fan 10G 6f (ft) DEL 8/10 87
Cyril’s Boy 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/15 84
Princess Areni 5M 6f (ft) DEL 8/10 84
Bucky’s Drama 3F 5f (my) DEL 8/12 82
Soul Planet 4F 6f (my) DEL 8/12 79
Take Charge Erica 4F 6f (ft) DEL 8/15 79
Wilko’s Goldeneye 6G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/12 79
It’s Pazible 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/15 74
True Dream 5M 6f (ft) DEL 8/12 74
That Is Key 4F 6f (ft) DEL 8/15 70
Voila Baby 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/10 69
Game Changer 4G 6f (my) DEL 8/12 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Cilla 2F 6f (sy) DEL 8/13 85
Laughin’ Place 2F 5 1/2f (sy) DEL 8/13 83
Twitty City 2C 1m (ft) DEL 8/15 76
Lion’s Court 2G 6f (sy) DEL 8/13 75
Breeze Off the Bay 2F 6f (my) DEL 8/12 73

