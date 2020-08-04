August 4, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 27-August 2

August 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/27-8/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Wait for It 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/29 100
Beyond the Victory 4G 1m (ft) DEL 7/27 91
Gypsum Johnny 8G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/1 86
Moti 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/1 84
Kinetic Swagger 4G 1m (ft) DEL 8/1 76
Canoochee 5M 1m (ft) DEL 7/29 74
Mamaigotthis 3G 1m (ft) DEL 7/30 72
Vern H 5G 1m (ft) DEL 8/1 71
Little Ms Broadway 3F 1m (ft) DEL 7/29 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/27-8/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Arkaan 3C 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 98
Mia Bella Rossa 6M 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 88
Tommy Shelby 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/29 88
No More Talk 6G 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 87
She Answered 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 87
Tell Me Im Pretty 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/29 85
Keeping the Peace 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/30 84
Checotah 5M 6f (ft) DEL 7/29 83
Hollywood Overdogs 4G 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 82
Folds of Honor 4G 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 76
R True Sensation 4F 6f (ft) DEL 8/1 72
Premium Motion 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/27 67
Roaring Sidecar 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/1 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/27-8/2) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Atreyu 5G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/30 86
Alfred 3G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/29 79
Chiclet’s Dream 5M a1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/29 79
Lexatoga 3C a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/27 77
Noble Intentions 4F a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/30 77
Junior Bug 3G a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/27 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/27-8/2) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Courageous Grace 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/1 76
Kenny Had a Notion 2G 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 73
Captivating Gal 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/27 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/27-8/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
My Danny Boy 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/1 74

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions