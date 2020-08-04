Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 27-August 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Wait for It
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|100
|Beyond the Victory
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|91
|Gypsum Johnny
|8G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|86
|Moti
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|84
|Kinetic Swagger
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|76
|Canoochee
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|74
|Mamaigotthis
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|72
|Vern H
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|71
|Little Ms Broadway
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|66
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Arkaan
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|98
|Mia Bella Rossa
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|88
|Tommy Shelby
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|88
|No More Talk
|6G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|87
|She Answered
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|87
|Tell Me Im Pretty
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|85
|Keeping the Peace
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|84
|Checotah
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/29
|83
|Hollywood Overdogs
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|82
|Folds of Honor
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|76
|R True Sensation
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|72
|Premium Motion
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|67
|Roaring Sidecar
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|64
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Atreyu
|5G
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/30
|86
|Alfred
|3G
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/29
|79
|Chiclet’s Dream
|5M
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/29
|79
|Lexatoga
|3C
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/27
|77
|Noble Intentions
|4F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/30
|77
|Junior Bug
|3G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/27
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Courageous Grace
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|76
|Kenny Had a Notion
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|73
|Captivating Gal
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|60
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|My Danny Boy
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/1
|74
Leave a Reply