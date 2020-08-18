August 18, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings August 10-16

August 18, 2020

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Miss Imperial 4F 1 1/16m (ft) ASD 8/12 Ericka’s Lass S. 82
Trask 4G 1m (ft) WYO 8/16 Au Revoir H. 80
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Killarney Lass 4F 6 1/2f (ft) EMD 8/13 Boeing S. 93
Pink Lloyd 8G 6 1/2f (ft) WO 8/15 Bold Venture S. 93
Shanghai Keely 3F 7f (ft) ALB 8/15 Albuquerque Distaff H. 93
Chalon 6M 5 1/2f (sy) MTH 8/16 Incredible Revenge S. 91
Souper Escape 4F 7f (ft) WO 8/16 Seaway S. 91
Elliott Bay 5G 6 1/2f (ft) EMD 8/13 Mt. Rainier S. 89
Heir Horse One 5G 4 1/2f (ft) WYO 8/15 Parker Speed H. 89
Newly Minted 4F 7f (ft) SAR 8/13 Union Avenue H. 88
Rig Time 5G 5 1/2f (ft) ALB 8/16 Casey Darnell S. 85
Krews Pass 7G 6 1/2f (ft) CPW 8/15 Chippewa Downs TB S. 75
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
March to the Arch 5G 1m (fm) WO 8/15 King Edward S. 101
Maxim Rate 4F 1 3/8m (fm) DMR 8/16 CTT and TOC S. 96
Theodora B. 5M 1 1/4m (fm) WO 8/15 Dance Smartly S. 92
Feel Glorious (GB) 4F 1 1/16m (fm) SAR 8/14 Perfect Sting S. 90
Pulpit Rider 5M 1m (fm) DMR 8/15 Solana Beach S. 89
Redatory 5G 1 1/16m (fm) LS 8/11 Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame S. 82
Ima Discreet Lady 4F 1m (fm) LS 8/11 Fiesta Mile S. 79
The Dr’s Slippers 3G a5f (fm) FE 8/10 Massachusetts Bred Maiden S. 71
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Super Stock 2C 5 1/2f (ft) LS 8/11 Texas Thoroughbred Futurity 87
Thoughtfully 2F 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 8/12 Adirondack S. 86
Kandy Ginger 2F 5 1/2f (ft) LS 8/11 Texas Thoroughbred Futurity 84
She Likes to Party 2F 6f (ft) CTM 8/14 Princess Margaret S. 82
Dad’s Legacy 2G 6f (ft) CTM 8/16 Canadian Juvenile S. 79
Comic Hot Toddy 2F 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/16 Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity 78
Delbert Too 2G 5 1/2f (ft) RUI 8/16 Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity 78
Miss Izzy Bee 2F 6f (ft) ARP 8/11 CTBA Lassie S. 78
Red Wes 2G 6f (ft) ARP 8/11 CTBA Futurity 77
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/10-8/16) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Swiss Skydiver 3F 1 1/4m (ft) SAR 8/15 Alabama S. 109
Pneumatic 3C 1 1/16m (ft) MTH 8/15 TVG.com Pegasus S. 103
Domestic Spending (GB) 3G 1 3/16m (fm) SAR 8/15 Saratoga Derby Invitational S. 96
Fancy Liquor 3C 1m (yl) IND 8/12 Caesars S. 94
Curlin’s Voyage 3F 1 1/8m (ft) WO 8/15 Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser 92
Hendy Woods 3F 1m (yl) IND 8/12 Indiana Grand S. 92
Antoinette 3F 1 3/16m (fm) SAR 8/16 Saratoga Oaks Invitational S. 89
Clayton 3C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 8/15 Plate Trial S. 89
Synergy 3G 1 1/16m (ft) HST 8/13 BC Cup Sir Winston Churchill S. 86
Rail Hugger 3C 1m (ft) CTM 8/16 Count Lathum H. 84
Guildsman (FR) 3G 6f (ft) PID 8/10 Tom Ridge S. 83
Music At Work 3F 7f (ft) CTM 8/14 Sonoma H. 76
Triple Power 3G 1m (ft) GPR 8/16 Grande Prairie Derby 71

