Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings August 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Miss Imperial
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|ASD 8/12
|Ericka’s Lass S.
|82
|Trask
|4G
|1m (ft)
|WYO 8/16
|Au Revoir H.
|80
|Killarney Lass
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EMD 8/13
|Boeing S.
|93
|Pink Lloyd
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 8/15
|Bold Venture S.
|93
|Shanghai Keely
|3F
|7f (ft)
|ALB 8/15
|Albuquerque Distaff H.
|93
|Chalon
|6M
|5 1/2f (sy)
|MTH 8/16
|Incredible Revenge S.
|91
|Souper Escape
|4F
|7f (ft)
|WO 8/16
|Seaway S.
|91
|Elliott Bay
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EMD 8/13
|Mt. Rainier S.
|89
|Heir Horse One
|5G
|4 1/2f (ft)
|WYO 8/15
|Parker Speed H.
|89
|Newly Minted
|4F
|7f (ft)
|SAR 8/13
|Union Avenue H.
|88
|Rig Time
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|ALB 8/16
|Casey Darnell S.
|85
|Krews Pass
|7G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|CPW 8/15
|Chippewa Downs TB S.
|75
|March to the Arch
|5G
|1m (fm)
|WO 8/15
|King Edward S.
|101
|Maxim Rate
|4F
|1 3/8m (fm)
|DMR 8/16
|CTT and TOC S.
|96
|Theodora B.
|5M
|1 1/4m (fm)
|WO 8/15
|Dance Smartly S.
|92
|Feel Glorious (GB)
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|SAR 8/14
|Perfect Sting S.
|90
|Pulpit Rider
|5M
|1m (fm)
|DMR 8/15
|Solana Beach S.
|89
|Redatory
|5G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|LS 8/11
|Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame S.
|82
|Ima Discreet Lady
|4F
|1m (fm)
|LS 8/11
|Fiesta Mile S.
|79
|The Dr’s Slippers
|3G
|a5f (fm)
|FE 8/10
|Massachusetts Bred Maiden S.
|71
|Super Stock
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LS 8/11
|Texas Thoroughbred Futurity
|87
|Thoughtfully
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 8/12
|Adirondack S.
|86
|Kandy Ginger
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LS 8/11
|Texas Thoroughbred Futurity
|84
|She Likes to Party
|2F
|6f (ft)
|CTM 8/14
|Princess Margaret S.
|82
|Dad’s Legacy
|2G
|6f (ft)
|CTM 8/16
|Canadian Juvenile S.
|79
|Comic Hot Toddy
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/16
|Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity
|78
|Delbert Too
|2G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RUI 8/16
|Rio Grande Senor Thoroughbred Futurity
|78
|Miss Izzy Bee
|2F
|6f (ft)
|ARP 8/11
|CTBA Lassie S.
|78
|Red Wes
|2G
|6f (ft)
|ARP 8/11
|CTBA Futurity
|77
|Swiss Skydiver
|3F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SAR 8/15
|Alabama S.
|109
|Pneumatic
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|MTH 8/15
|TVG.com Pegasus S.
|103
|Domestic Spending (GB)
|3G
|1 3/16m (fm)
|SAR 8/15
|Saratoga Derby Invitational S.
|96
|Fancy Liquor
|3C
|1m (yl)
|IND 8/12
|Caesars S.
|94
|Curlin’s Voyage
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 8/15
|Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser
|92
|Hendy Woods
|3F
|1m (yl)
|IND 8/12
|Indiana Grand S.
|92
|Antoinette
|3F
|1 3/16m (fm)
|SAR 8/16
|Saratoga Oaks Invitational S.
|89
|Clayton
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 8/15
|Plate Trial S.
|89
|Synergy
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|HST 8/13
|BC Cup Sir Winston Churchill S.
|86
|Rail Hugger
|3C
|1m (ft)
|CTM 8/16
|Count Lathum H.
|84
|Guildsman (FR)
|3G
|6f (ft)
|PID 8/10
|Tom Ridge S.
|83
|Music At Work
|3F
|7f (ft)
|CTM 8/14
|Sonoma H.
|76
|Triple Power
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GPR 8/16
|Grande Prairie Derby
|71
