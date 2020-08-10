Debut winners Thoughtfully, Lucifers Lair look to step up in Adirondack

Schuylerville (G3) romper Dayoutoftheoffice is skipping Wednesday’s $150,000 Adirondack Stakes (G2), but a couple of other well-regarded juvenile fillies could take a star turn in the Saratoga feature.

Thoughtfully, a blueblood daughter of Tapit who sold for $950,000 as a Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling, justified 7-10 favoritism in her Churchill Downs debut June 11. Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, the Heider Family Stables runner stalked before opening up by 8 3/4 lengths. The step up from 5 1/2 to 6 1/2 furlongs should suit the granddaughter of Furlough, who won the 1998 Ballerina H. (G1) at the Spa.

Five-time Adirondack winner Todd Pletcher sends out Lucifers Lair, a 5 1/2-furlong debut winner over the track on July 19. The Elkstone Group’s homebred by Quality Road prompted the pace and kicked three lengths clear. Irad Ortiz has the return call in post 5, one spot outside Thoughtfully who keeps Ricardo Santana aboard.

Schuylerville runner-up Make Mischief is the lone entrant in the six-filly field with stakes experience. The Mark Casse pupil set the pace but could not contain the explosive finish of Dayoutoftheoffice, and again drawn on the inside with Hall of Famer John Velazquez, she projects a similar forward trip.

Ava’s Grace, the first winner for Uncle Mo’s freshman son Laoban, scored in her unveiling at Ellis Park. Trainer Robertino Diodoro told NYRA publicity that she wasn’t as cranked as his usual firsters, so she could have more scope to improve second time out. The Southern Equine Stable homebred has drawn the rail with David Cohen.

Also shipping from Kentucky is Lilac Lace, a 19-1 debut winner of a turf sprint maiden at Keeneland. The Anthony Quartarolo trainee rolled from off the pace that day, and she’ll have abundant speed to chase here as she picks up Hall of Famer Javier Castellano.

Twice-raced maiden Beautiful Farewell, from the first crop of Frosted, is intriguing on the class hike. Third in her debut to the colt Garoppolo (fourth in Friday’s Saratoga Special [G2]), Beautiful Farewell wheels back quickly after a fifth to Lady Lilly here Aug. 2. Joel Rosario takes over on the Michael Stidham filly.

A stepping stone to the Sept. 6 Spinaway (G1), the Adirondack is carded as the 9TH race Wednesday with a post time of 5:17 p.m. (ET).