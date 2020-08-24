Get to know the 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders

The 146th Kentucky Derby (G1) is a “Run for the Roses” like no other, postponed to Sept. 5 and staged without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But America’s iconic race still goes forward.
The points leaderboard is complete after all the scoring races, and 18 of the active top 20 are expected to compete. The two exceptions are Pneumatic (11th with 45 points), who is targeting the Oct. 3 Preakness (G1), and the filly Swiss Skydiver (13th with 40 points), who is bound for the Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks (G1).
Here is the projected field for Derby 146. We’ll update this list as developments warrant, including adding post positions and morning-line odds after the post position draw Sept. 1.
Tiz the Law (372 points)
Hot favorite has romped in all four starts this year including the Belmont (G1) and Travers (G1).
Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco
Pedigree: Constitution-Tizfiz, by Tiznow
Authentic (200 points)
Last-out Haskell (G1) winner was rebounding from his lone career loss in the Santa Anita Derby (G1).
Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables & Starlight Racing; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez
Pedigree: Into Mischief-Flawless, by Mr. Greeley
Art Collector (150 points)
Blue Grass (G2) and Ellis Park Derby hero is unbeaten in four starts this campaign.
Owner: Bruce Lunsford; Trainer: Tom Drury; Jockey: Brian Hernandez
Pedigree: Bernardini-Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor
Honor A. P. (140 points)
Santa Anita Derby victor was a rallying second in his final prep, the Shared Belief.
Owner: C R K Stable; Trainer: John Shirreffs; Jockey: Mike Smith
Pedigree: Honor Code-Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush
Ny Traffic (110 points)
Haskell near-misser has placed in four straight points races.
Owners: John Fanelli, Cash Is King, LC Racing & Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph; Jockey: Paco Lopez
Pedigree: Cross Traffic-Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall
King Guillermo (90 points)
Tampa Bay Derby (G2) upsetter was last seen finishing second in an Arkansas Derby (G1) division.
Owner: Victoria’s Ranch; Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila; Jockey: Samy Camacho
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band
Thousand Words (83 points)
Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) and Robert B. Lewis (G3) hero returned to winning form in the Shared Belief.
Owners: Albaugh Family Stable & Spendthrift Farm; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: Florent Geroux
Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy
Dr Post (80 points)
Belmont runner-up didn’t have the best trip when third in the Haskell.
Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Pedigree: Quality Road-Mary Delaney, by Hennessy
Max Player (60 points)
Withers winner has since placed third in both the Belmont and Travers.
Owners: George Hall & SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corp.; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Ricardo Santana
Pedigree: Honor Code-Fools in Love, by Not for Love
Caracaro (60 points)
Travers and Jim Dandy (G3) runner-up was a major comeback player at Saratoga.
Owners: Top Racing & Global Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Gustavo Delgado; Jockey: Javier Castellano
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Peace Time, by War Front
Enforceable (43 points)
Late-running Lecomte (G3) winner prepped with a fourth in the Blue Grass
Owner: John Oxley; Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Adam Beschizza
Pedigree: Tapit-Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union
Rushie (40 points)
Third-placer in the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass could opt for the Pat Day Mile (G2).
Owners: Jim Daniell & Donna Daniell; Trainer: Michael McCarthy; Jockey: TBD
Pedigree: Liam’s Map-Conquest Angel, by Colonel John
Major Fed (38 points)
Risen Star (G2) runner-up exits a troubled second in the Indiana Derby (G3).
Owner: Lloyd Madison Farms IV; Trainer: Greg Foley; Jockey: James Graham
Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike
Storm the Court (36 points)
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) shocker has gone 0-for-5 since.
Owners: David Bernsen, Exline-Border Racing, Dan Hudock & Susanna Wilson; Trainer: Peter Eurton; Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Pedigree: Court Vision-My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run
Attachment Rate (35 points)
Ellis Park Derby runner-up comes off his best result in a points race.
Owners: Jim Bakke & Gerald Isbister; Trainer: Dale Romans; Jockey: Joe Talamo
Pedigree: Hard Spun-Aristra, by Afleet Alex
Sole Volante (30 points)
Sam F. Davis (G3) victor was most recently a subpar sixth in the Belmont.
Owners: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing & Andie Biancone; Trainer: Patrick Biancone; Jockey: Luca Panici
Pedigree: Karakontie-Light Blow, by Kingmambo
Finnick the Fierce (25 points)
Runner-up here in last fall’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) had an excuse when seventh in the Blue Grass.
Owners: Arnaldo Monge & Rey Hernandez; Trainer: Rey Hernandez; Jockey: Martin Garcia
Pedigree: Dialed In-Southern Classic, by Southern Image
Winning Impression (20 points)
Arkansas Derby third (promoted by disqualification of Charlatan) has been well beaten in next two.
Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds & Pearl Racing; Trainer: Dallas Stewart; Jockey: Joe Rocco
Pedigree: Paynter-Unbridled Sonya, by Unbridled’s Song
Necker Island (14 points)
Indiana and Ellis Park Derby third appears to be on upswing for new connections.
Owners: Raymond Daniels & Wayne Scherr; Trainer: Chris Hartman; Jockey: Miguel Mena
Pedigree: Hard Spun-Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley
Shirl’s Speight (0 points)
Unbeaten Marine (G3) winner will be making his dirt debut.
Owner: Charles Fipke; Trainer: Roger Attfield; Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Pedigree: Speightstown-Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul
On the bubble
Money Moves (0 points)
Winner of two of three lifetime has yet to try stakes company.
Owners: Robert V. LaPenta & Bortolazzo Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: TBD
Pedigree: Candy Ride-Citizen Advocate, by Proud Citizen
