North American Allowance Results August 20

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $67,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-20.
|7—
|LEAD GUITAR, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Eleadora, by Finality. ($35,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $200,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Windylea Farm, LLC (NY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $36,850.
|2—
|Fetching, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Limoncella, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Casse, Tina, Bonnycastle, Linda and McMartin, Sharleen, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), $13,400.
|5—
|Speightstown Gal, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Speightstown Lady, by Speightstown. ($117,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $125,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $150,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Commonwealth Stable, B-EKQ Stables Corp (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $64,130, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-20.
|6—
|ARCH CAT, g, 6, Arch–Miss Lavinia, by Speightstown. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Burns Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Santucket Stables & Indian Creek (KY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Julian Pimentel, $31,350.
|3—
|Laki, g, 7, Cuba–Truthful Dutch, by Swear by Dixie. O-Hillside Equestrian Meadows, B-Tom Michaels & Lorna Baker (MD), $15,015.
|2—
|Eastern Bay, g, 6, E Dubai–Chrusciki, by Polish Numbers. O-Robert D Bone, B-Nancy Lee Farms (MD), $7,865.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 4TH, AOC, $60,165, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|3—
|HALL PASS, g, 4, Freedom Child–G G’s Dolly, by Comic Strip. ($12,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Mens Grille Racing, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Angel Cruz, $33,345.
|4—
|Ballivor, r, 7, Hard Spun–Model Figure, by Distant View. O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Timothy Rooney (MD), $12,285.
|2—
|Bull Shark, c, 4, Bandbox–So Smashing, by Two Punch. ($20,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Jody Mihalic, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, ALW, $59,158, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 8-20.
|6—
|MIND THE GAP, g, 4, Street Sense–Safe Haven, by A.P. Indy. ($45,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JMJ Racing Stables LLC, B-Christine Hayden (ON), T-Sid C. Attard, J-Patrick Husbands, $36,760.
|1—
|English Classic, g, 6, English Channel–Classic Stamp, by Regal Classic. O-B and C Delivery, B-William Sorokolit (ON), $10,211.
|7—
|Buy Me Candy, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bubbly Jane (BRZ), by Yagli. O-Haras Interlagos, B-Michael Perlman (KY), $5,616.
|Winning Time: 2:01 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $50,580, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-20.
|10—
|BREVIARY, f, 3, Super Ninety Nine–Taconic Victory, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Soggy Dollar Racing LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), T-Carl Doran, J-Jevian Toledo, $33,345.
|1—
|Money Fromheaven, f, 4, Munnings–Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. ($37,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Make Family First Stable LLC, B-Timothy J Rooney (MD), $12,285.
|2—
|Dolores Westworld, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Banyan Street, by Gone West. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Omega Farm, LLC & Chancey Mill Farm (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|AP, 3RD, AOC, $47,058, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-20.
|4—
|MEEKA, m, 5, Hero’s and Crooks–Kentucky Gal, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Leonard M Slager, B-Raul Bahena & Graciela Bahena (IL), T-Leonard M. Slager, J-Javier Tavares, $31,680.
|3—
|Point Streak, m, 6, Majestic Warrior–Sweetest Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($270,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Dundalk 5 LLC, B-SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL), $6,600.
|7—
|Ghaaleb the Great, f, 4, Ghaaleb–Cityrap, by Cherokee Rap. O-William Stiritz, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $5,808.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-20.
|2—
|AMADORA, f, 4, Goldencents–Business Decision, by Put It Back. ($65,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Angela Ingenito (FL), T-J. Kent Sweezey, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $28,700.
|7—
|Centsless Drama, f, 4, Big Drama–Gamecents, by Maria’s Mon. O-Hallmarc Racing LLC, B-Hallmarc Stallion LLC (FL), $9,400.
|4—
|Dance Till Dawn, f, 4, Verrazano–Single, by Pulpit. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (gd)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $45,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-20.
|1—
|CORY GAL, f, 4, Corfu–With Elan, by Offlee Wild. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), T-Bobby S. Dibona, J-Samy Camacho, $28,900.
|5—
|Baccarat Fashion, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Never Quicker, by Hennessy. ($32,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Hooties Racing LLC, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|My Sarasota Star, f, 4, Adios Charlie–Outwildcattin, by Wildcat Heir. O-Joel W Sainer, B-Joel Sainer (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, AOC, $45,590, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-20.
|2—
|MISS AURAMET, f, 4, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $28,200.
|4—
|Luvin Bullies, m, 8, Flashy Bull–Little Luvins, by Not for Love. ($17,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Jeff Larson, B-Equus Farm (KY), $9,400.
|7—
|Wild About Star, m, 6, Star Guitar–Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Stables, Inc (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, AOC, $45,590, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-20.
|5—
|FACT FINDING, g, 6, The Factor–Sweet Belle, by Deputy Commander. ($100,000 ’15 KEESEP; 350,000gns 2016 TATAPR; $155,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Evans, Robert M and Evans, Bart B, B-Nursery Place & Partners (KY), T-J. Reeve McGaughey, J-Carol Cedeno, $28,200.
|1—
|Honor the Fleet, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Afleet Lass, by Northern Afleet. ($13,000 ’15 KEESEP; $40,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Frank V Demarco, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $9,400.
|4—
|Dr Blarney, g, 7, Dublin–Dr. Capote, by Capote. O-Joseph DiRico, B-Joseph DiRico (MA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 2ND, ALW, $40,192, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-20.
|5—
|SING IN THE WIND, m, 5, Sought After–Sing for Gold, by Candi’s Gold. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-Catalino Martinez, $24,180.
|6—
|Chieftain’s Lady, f, 4, Bold Chieftain–A Clever Ten, by Decarchy. O-Rich, Eddie and Terry, Terri, B-Terry, Hall & Rich (CA), $8,060.
|4—
|La Aguililla, f, 4, Point Encounter–Candy Kisses, by Limehouse. O-Barragan, Candelario and Ramos, Jesus, B-Armando Sanchez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-20.
|10—
|HYPNOTISING, f, 4, Irish Road–Majestic Isle, by Majestic Warrior. O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-Romar, LLC (IN), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $21,900.
|7—
|Vivian, f, 4, Sangaree–Indecisive, by Article of Faith. O-Elliott Ventures, B-Elliott Ventures (IN), $7,300.
|9—
|Golden Command, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Orangeblackandgold, by Rock Hard Ten. ($8,100 2019 INDOCT). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Randy Burkett (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 1ST, AOC, $35,640, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-20.
|3—
|MOON OVER MONTANA, h, 6, Spring At Last–Julie Truly, by Miner’s Mark. ($9,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables and Small Town Paddock, B-Carol M Ricker (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $19,800.
|4—
|Silver Quarters, g, 4, General Quarters–Synd, by Wild Syn. O-McGovern, Russell and Judy, B-Judith L McGovern & Russell Dean McGovern Jr (IL), $9,240.
|2—
|Pickford, h, 5, Hat Trick (JPN)–Chantilly Nayla, by Five Star Day. O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor LLC & Highfield Stock Farm LTD (KY), $3,630.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $34,935, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-19.
|4—
|IRONY OF REALITY, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Ron G. Potts, J-Huber Villa-Gomez, $20,400.
|1—
|Watch Her Strut, m, 5, Stroll–Countess Scala, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-S Matthew Kintz Racing and Sales, Inc, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $6,800.
|2—
|Redeem My Heart, f, 4, Redeemed–Miss Gemstone, by Clever Trick. ($5,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-William E Riddle, Jr (PA), $4,420.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $33,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-20.
|2—
|QUEEN MEDB (IRE), f, 4, Kodiac (GB)–Alizaya (IRE), by Highest Honor (FR). (36,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Denis McDonnell (IRE), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $19,500.
|3—
|Addison, f, 3, Shackleford–Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E Evans II,Travis A Evans & My Meadowview LLC (KY), $6,500.
|1—
|Wondrshegotthundr, f, 4, Graydar–It’snosmallwonder, by Stevie Wonderboy. O-Bad Boy Racing LLC, B-Bad Boy Racing (IN), $4,550.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (gd)
|EVD, 8TH, AOC, $32,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 8-19.
|3—
|ISLAND HIDEAWAY (GB), f, 3, Mukhadram (GB)–Interstella (GB), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (70,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 42,000gns 2020 TATFEB). O-Jerry Namy, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ty Kennedy, $18,600.
|5—
|Marywood, f, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Cent’anni, by Kissin Kris. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $7,000.
|8—
|Irish Hustle, f, 4, Data Link–Rahfees Fairy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($30,000 ’17 FTKTRF; $65,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Larry J Romero, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|PID, 6TH, ALW, $31,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-20.
|2—
|RUNNING CLOUD, m, 7, Cozar–Richterbelle, by Richter Scale. O-Mary R McKinley, B-Richard M Wukich (PA), T-Mary R. McKinley, J-Addiel J. Ayala, $19,200.
|3—
|Brooklyns Surprise, m, 5, Dark Kestrel–Doone’s Brook, by Montbrook. O-LVR Stable Inc, B-Kevin Rice (PA), $6,400.
|1—
|Super Donna G, f, 3, Super Ninety Nine–My Sonata, by Noble Causeway. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $25,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-R J G Racing Management LLC, B-Gregory Gordon (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $31,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-20.
|4—
|I RECALL, f, 3, Misremembered–Real Distinctive, by With Distinction. O-Allen, Lowell F and Bourke, W John, B-Lowell F Allen & W John Bourke (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Luan Machado, $19,654.
|2—
|Penny Shots, f, 3, Archarcharch–Joxy Roxy, by City Zip. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham (OH), $6,340.
|6—
|Mobil Lady, f, 4, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Meyers, Shane and Acree, Lori, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $3,170.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|PID, 3RD, ALW, $31,680, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|3—
|GOOD ON YA, g, 4, El Padrino–Hedy, by Touch Gold. O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (PA), T-Tim Girten, J-Nathan Vickers, $19,200.
|*2—
|Bad Medicine, g, 4, Orientate–L’Anch, by Bernstein. ($8,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $6,500 2019 OBSJAN). O-Rory M Barron, B-Ralph Frame (PA), $6,400.
|1—
|Dragon Five, g, 6, Exchange Rate–Saintly Action, by Saint Ballado. ($14,000 ’14 KEENOV; $22,000 ’15 KEESEP; $50,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Kathy Antus, B-Smart Angle, LLP (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|***Swat Party finished second but was disqualified and placed sixth (last).
|CBY, 2ND, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-19.
|4—
|GOTHAM CITY QUEEN, f, 3, Wilburn–Ghost City Queen, by City Zip. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-Miguel Angel Silva (MN), T-Miguel Angel Silva, J-Chad Lindsay, $18,300.
|1—
|Haddy Up, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), $5,900.
|5—
|Orts Dream, m, 5, Joey Franco–Xan Pandu, by Mongol Warrior. O-KW Thoroughbred, LLC, B-Karen Burdick (MN), $2,950.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-19.
|4—
|LADY BELACQUA, m, 5, Salute the Sarge–Lady Lyra Lee, by Academy Award. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC and Smith, Celia, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Gerardo Mora, $14,100.
|3—
|Golden Smiles, f, 3, Gold Tribute–Rachelsmiles, by Cien Fuegos. O-Wilburn L Smith, B-Wilburn Smith (LA), $4,700.
|2—
|Oretta, f, 3, Guilt Trip–King’s Gate, by Purim. O-Maxie Wayne Kitchings, Jr, B-Ronald Webb (LA), $2,585.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-20.
|1—
|HOMERS MAGIC, g, 4, Winslow Homer–Forest Magic, by Elusive Quality. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $13,800.
|5—
|Urbanite, c, 3, Bodemeister–Urbanini, by Bernardini. ($230,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Edwards, Tia and Forster, Grant, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), $4,600.
|2—
|Disclosure, c, 3, Bernardini–Whisper to Me, by Thunder Gulch. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $22,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|1A—
|SCARED WARIOR, c, 3, Poseidon’s Warrior–Sasha’s Fierce, by Include. ($4,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dave Casalinova, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), T-Tina Casalinova, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $12,900.
|8—
|Uyeda, g, 3, Cairo Prince–McSpice, by Pulpit. ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Poe Racing Stable LLC, Doubledown Racing, LLC and Pavilion Racing Stable, B-S J McDonald (KY), $4,300.
|6—
|Ima Believer, g, 4, Misremembered–Magnificent Miss, by Chester House. O-Kristina M Tumblin, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $3,150.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|BTP, 5TH, ALW, $15,200, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-20.
|4—
|ARBA, g, 4, He’s Had Enough–Got Dimples, by Wildcat Heir. O-Sherri Balo – Williams, B-Janice Marilyn Clark (FL), T-Sherri Balo – Williams, J-Perry Wayne Ouzts, $9,120.
|2—
|Equal Justice, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Queen’s Award, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rockland Hill Farm and Trollo Group, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Ed Orr, Mr & Mrs AlMazzetti & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $3,040.
|5—
|Daylight, g, 3, Speightstown–Sundown, by Tapit. O-Yulian Erika Lopez – Martinez, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $1,520.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
Leave a Reply