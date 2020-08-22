North American Allowance Results August 22

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $76,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-22.
|3—
|SEA FOAM, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $41,800.
|1A—
|Legit, h, 5, Curlin–Logalina Pompina, by Corinthian. ($65,000 ’15 KEENOV; $125,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-David Greathouse II (KY), $15,200.
|2—
|Growth Engine, g, 4, Tapit–Wild Vision, by Wild Again. ($300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|SAR, 3RD, ALW, $71,780, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-22.
|1—
|FAST GETAWAY, g, 5, Into Mischief–Stolen Star, by Cat Thief. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|8—
|Jake Rocks, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Sign Off, by Distorted Humor. ($7,500 ’16 KEENOV; $205,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $14,800.
|7—
|American Mandate, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Pebble Hill, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($50,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (gd)
|SAR, 7TH, ALW, $68,820, 3YO, 7F, 8-22.
|8—
|KINGMEISTER, c, 3, Bodemeister–Gold d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose Lezcano, $40,700.
|2—
|Plot the Dots, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $14,800.
|6—
|Chase Tracker, c, 3, Verrazano–Nutmeg, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-MeB Racing Stables LLC and Zito, Nicholas P, B-Marcuzzi Thoroughbreds Inc (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|MTH, 7TH, AOC, $61,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-22.
|6—
|GROOVY SURPRISE, f, 3, Giant Surprise–Good and Groovy, by Good and Tough. O-Hope H Jones, B-Hope Haskell Jones (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $37,500.
|4—
|No Bull Jack, f, 3, Jack Milton–Lost Crown, by Hit the Trail. O-Holly Crest Farm, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $12,500.
|2—
|Muzzle Tough, f, 3, Congrats–Lou Doctor Lou, by Quiet American. O-Rock Talk Farm, B-Rock Talk Farm LLC (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $57,011, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-22.
|9—
|COCONUT CAKE, f, 3, Bandbox–English Muffin, by English Channel. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-N R S Stable, Chambers, James and Keefe, Timothy L, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), T-Timothy L. Keefe, J-Kevin Gomez, $31,122.
|3—
|Break Curfew, f, 4, Into Mischief–Cofachiqui, by Indian Charlie. ($220,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Sparks, R Townsend and Sheets, Toby, B-Craig B Singer (KY), $8,820.
|5—
|Fifteen Royals, f, 3, Palace Malice–Fifteen Moons, by Malibu Moon. ($50,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Country Life Farm, B-Country Life Farm & Fifteen Moons LLC (MD), $6,149.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $57,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-22.
|2—
|LI’L GRAZEN, m, 6, Grazen–Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $34,200.
|6—
|Anna Fantastic, f, 3, Cyclotron–Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Headley, Karen and Matson Racing, B-Karen Headley (CA), $11,400.
|1—
|Square Peggy, f, 4, Square Eddie–Puff Pastry, by Momentum. ($160,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Frank Reynoso, Jr, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, ALW, $53,664, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-22.
|1—
|RUNWAY DREAMER, f, 3, Tonalist–Runway Rosie, by Include. O-Craig B Singer, B-Craig B Singer (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $30,735.
|4—
|Tappitty Tappitty, f, 4, Tapit–My Typhoon (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $10,245.
|12—
|Believe In Beauty (IRE), f, 3, Make Believe (GB)–Knapton Hill (GB), by Zamindar. (40,000EUR 2019 GORMAY; 25,000gns 2020 TATFEB). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Rossenarra Bloodstock Limited (IRE), $5,635.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|ELP, 5TH, AOC, $48,930, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-22.
|5—
|SEVEN NATION ARMY, g, 5, First Samurai–Chick Fight, by Fit to Fight. ($25,000 ’15 KEENOV; $95,000 ’16 KEESEP; $47,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Franklin Stables, LLC and Southern Springs Stables, B-Jeff H Hilger & Debora J Hilger (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $30,120.
|3—
|Cove Blue, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Need, by Strong Hope. ($300,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $9,900.
|4—
|Degrom, g, 6, Congrats–Turko’s Turn, by Turkoman. ($115,000 ’15 KEESEP; $120,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Dale J Barras, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 3RD, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-22.
|2—
|OVERJOYED, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Belle Watling, by Pulpit. O-Jack Swain, III, B-Jack Swain III (KY), T-Neil D. Drysdale, J-Joe Bravo, $30,000.
|6—
|Persisto, f, 3, Orb–Vivere, by War Front. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cavallino Racing, LLC and USA Thoroughbreds, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $10,000.
|1—
|Oceano Rosso, f, 4, Can the Man–Oceanic Queen, by Invasor (ARG). ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $4,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ken W Miller, B-Martin J Keogh & Tanya Johnson (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|MTH, 8TH, OCL, $47,625, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 8-22.
|4 (DH) —
|LONG BLADE, g, 5, First Samurai–Minewander, by Mineshaft. ($115,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Carole Star Stables, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Ferrin Peterson, $19,000.
|10 (DH) —
|BELGRANO, g, 6, War Front–Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Peace Sign Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Frank Russo, J-Paco Lopez, $19,000.
|1—
|Quarky, g, 4, The Factor–Beyond the Reach, by Sahm. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $4,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (fm)
|ELP, 6TH, ALW, $47,300, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-22.
|4—
|MO MOSA, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Roughing, by Eskendereya. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Florent Geroux, $28,380.
|6—
|Admire, c, 4, Cairo Prince–Visavis, by Indian Charlie. ($200,000 ’16 KEENOV; $360,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $9,460.
|7—
|Looking At Liberty, g, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Prayer Bell, by Pulpit. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Team Forster 192, LLC, B-Bill Justice & Dr Naoya Yoshida (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|ELP, 9TH, AOC, $46,720, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-22.
|4—
|HIDDEN FACTS, f, 4, The Factor–Mystic City, by City Zip. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hidden Brook Farm and Dunn, Richard, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $29,040.
|6—
|Crystal Lake, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Lake Naivasha, by Empire Maker. O-Aaron Sones, B-Dr Aaron Sones (KY), $9,680.
|3—
|Compelling Smile, f, 3, Constitution–Mia and Molly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Giddyup Stables, LLC and Mark DeDomenico LLC, B-Rose Hill Farm & TNIP LLC (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (fm)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-22.
|6—
|BLUE BUFF, g, 6, Unbridled’s Song–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($400,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, BaysoreStables, Pollock Farms, et al (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Angel Suarez, $27,000.
|2—
|Beyond the Victory, g, 4, To Honor and Serve–Kissimmee Twice, by Indian Charlie. O-Gene Gould, Jr, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $9,000.
|4—
|Tudox Expectations, g, 5, Any Given Saturday–Town Talk, by Thunder Gulch. ($50,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Tudox Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Robert A Szeyller (PA), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|DEL, 2ND, ALW, $42,250, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 8-22.
|3—
|SANDY LANE KITTEN, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Crumbs of Comfort, by Pulpit. ($30,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Debra E Kachel, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Richard J. Hendriks, J-Angel Suarez, $25,200.
|5—
|Smile Bryan, g, 4, Goldencents–Running Creek, by Cape Town. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Staghawk Stables, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|Passion Play, g, 4, Hold Me Back–Stylish Affair, by Not for Love. ($25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reiley McDonald, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (gd)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-22.
|3—
|TATWEEJ, c, 4, Tapit–Tiz Miz Sue, by Tiznow. ($2,500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Alshareef Hazzaa Shaker Alabdali, B-CresRan LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $24,000.
|5—
|Hard Lighting, c, 3, Hard Spun–The Magic Stone, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Partner Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $8,800.
|1—
|Louis Le Grande, g, 3, Paynter–Galetoire, by Songandaprayer. O-Pegasus Stud LLC, B-Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)
|RP, 5TH, ALW, $38,250, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-21.
|9—
|EUROMANTIC, g, 3, Euroears–Saka, by Air Commander. O-Bar VH Ranch, B-Theresa Hanson (OK), T-Victor Hanson, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $21,921.
|1—
|Valentine Guy, g, 3, Latent Heat–Dancing on By, by North Prospect. O-Dale Schenian, B-Dale Schenian (OK), $8,407.
|8—
|Boss Hoss Ross, g, 7, Bug a Boo Ben–Phantasy Slew, by Evansville Slew. O-Greg Dunn, B-Greg Dunn (OK), $4,912.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 4TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO, A5FT, 8-22.
|1—
|LIVING VICARIOUSLY, c, 3, Can the Man–Miss Livona, by Dixie Union. O-Win Place Show Stable, B-Melissa Webb (KY), T-Michael A. Tomlinson, J-Victor Santiago, $19,800.
|7—
|Vincent William, g, 3, Iqbaal–Yogi’s Polar Bear, by Lucky Lionel. O-San Jose Racing Stable, LLC, B-Wesley Ward (FL), $6,600.
|6—
|Mr. Tip, c, 3, Mr Speaker–Purrfect Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP; $90,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Calumet Farm, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $3,630.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (fm)
|AP, 2ND, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-22.
|3—
|UNSCATHED, g, 7, Bring the Heat–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $19,800.
|5—
|Our Thomas, g, 5, Dublin–Celtic Sunshine, by Victory Gallop. O-Blanca Candelas, B-T/C Stable, LLC (IL), $6,600.
|1—
|Keep Attacking, g, 3, Forest Attack–Keepsake, by Souvenir Copy. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald McCrosky (IL), $3,630.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 8-22.
|3—
|DELICIOUS PURSUIT, m, 5, Speightstown–Mrs Kipling (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-Robert J Slack, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), T-D. Kelly Ackerman, J-Victor Santiago, $19,800.
|8—
|Belle Brezing, m, 5, Temple City–Chequered Love, by Chequer. O-Barr H Inman, B-Barr Inman (KY), $6,600.
|4—
|Juju’s Specialgirl, m, 5, Winslow Homer–Puzzle, by Subordination. O-Judy Hoeping, B-Emily Goodell (FL), $3,630.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (fm)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 8-22.
|4—
|COMMAND THE CAT, g, 3, Master Rick–Cat Thats Grey, by Fiber Sonde. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $17,400.
|1—
|Fancy Concho, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), $5,800.
|5—
|Mayhem Like Me, g, 4, Great Notion–Longfield Star, by Allen’s Prospect. O-Fairview Farm (E H Walters), B-Fairview Farm (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 5TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 8-22.
|1—
|CHARLIES TICKET, g, 4, Sum of the Parts–Foreign Girl, by Run Production. ($2,000 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Phillips, Marianne and Paul H, B-J Adcock (LA), T-Henry B. Johnson, Jr., J-Rohan R. Singh, $14,100.
|5—
|Don Guillermo, g, 4, Proudinsky (GER)–Officer’s Boots, by Officer. O-Horsefly Racing, LLC, B-13 Ranch (LA), $4,700.
|9—
|Rahfees Man, g, 5, Gold Tribute–Rahfees Fairy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($3,700 ’16 ESLOCT). O-D & D Racing Stable, B-J Adcock (LA), $2,585.
|Winning Time: 1:32 1/5 (fm)
