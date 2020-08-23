North American Allowance Results August 23

|SAR, 7TH, AOC, $76,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|6—
|PETE’S PLAY CALL, g, 7, Munnings–Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open. ($90,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Gus A Ginesin, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), T-John T. Toscano, Jr., J-Luis Saez, $41,800.
|7—
|Mount Travers, c, 4, Speightstown–Hot Summer, by Malibu Moon. O-Alpha Delta Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $15,200.
|3—
|Free Enterprise, g, 5, Curlin–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. ($485,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|DMR, 2ND, AOC, $64,394, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-23.
|7—
|QUERELLE, f, 4, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $35,400.
|3—
|Fantasy Heat, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Assure, by Broken Vow. ($77,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V and Schwartz, Paul, B-Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC & Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA), $15,340.
|8—
|Watch Me Burn, f, 4, Hold Me Back–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $7,080.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|SAR, 5TH, ALW, $64,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-23.
|4—
|HIGH COMMAND, g, 4, Soaring Empire–Dean Avenue, by Pure Prize. O-Carl Buhr, B-Carl Buhr (NY), T-Ronald Breed, Jr., J-Benjamin Hernandez, $35,200.
|7—
|Cold Hard Cash, g, 3, Maclean’s Music–Perfect Legacy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $12,800.
|5—
|Six Percent, g, 4, Central Banker–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-L Barrett Bernard, B-L Barrett Bernard (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|DMR, 10TH, AOC, $62,894, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-23.
|9—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, c, 3, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Mike E. Smith, $34,200.
|11—
|Julius, g, 5, Tapit–Amen Hallelujah, by Montbrook. ($600,000 ’16 KEESEP; $37,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY), $11,400.
|5—
|Appreciated, g, 4, Acclamation–Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. O-Newfield Farm and Martin, Craig, B-Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 11TH, ALW, $60,733, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|14—
|VIEWFINDER, g, 5, Langfuhr–Megavista, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), T-Michael Keogh, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $36,881.
|11—
|Vegas Kitten, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Showgirl Form, by Dynaformer. O-Gary Barber, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $10,245.
|6—
|Souper Scat Daddy, g, 5, Scat Daddy–West Side Dancer, by Gone West. ($950,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,635.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|MTH, 5TH, AOC, $60,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-23.
|1—
|BRAMBLE BAY, f, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (NJ), T-Michael Dini, J-Joe Bravo, $37,500.
|3—
|Diamond Play, m, 7, E Dubai–Forbidden Isle, by Belong to Me. O-Luchento, Carol and Wells, Kyle, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $12,500.
|2—
|Boomerang Miss, m, 7, Silver Train–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|DMR, 5TH, AOC, $58,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-23.
|8—
|MUCHLY (GB), f, 4, Iffraaj (GB)–Ego (GB), by Green Desert. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Highclere Stud (GB), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Umberto Rispoli, $34,200.
|1—
|Hollywood Girl, f, 4, Giant’s Causeway–Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. ($875,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), $11,400.
|2—
|Aunt Lubie, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Galloping Giraffe, by Tapit. ($325,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|WO, 1ST, AOC, $58,345, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|5—
|SALUTE WITH HONOR, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Snow Cone, by Cryptoclearance. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $33,011.
|2—
|Revved Up, h, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Storm Flag Flying, by Storm Cat. ($350,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $11,004.
|1—
|Timeskip, g, 5, Court Vision–Queen Ofthe Dawn, by Sun King. (C$27,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Wallace Standardbreds Inc, B-Anthony B Russo & Leslie L Russo (ON), $9,074.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|ELP, 7TH, AOC, $46,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|5—
|EDGEMONT ROAD, g, 4, Speightstown–Swaythisaway, by Scat Daddy. O-Team V, B-Nursery Place (KY), T-William B. VanMeter, J-Declan Cannon, $28,776.
|6—
|Coltonator, g, 4, Congrats–Victorina, by Delaware Township. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $9,460.
|3—
|Impact Player, h, 5, City Zip–Candy Apple (ARG), by Halo Sunshine. ($350,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,900, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-23.
|8—
|OVER THE CHANNEL, g, 4, Overanalyze–Channel the Green, by English Channel. O-William A T Rainbow, B-Carolyn H Rogers Estate (FL), T-David Fawkes, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $28,900.
|7—
|Aficionado, c, 3, Into Mischief–Classy Citizen, by Proud Citizen. ($310,000 ’17 KEENOV; $500,000 ’18 KEESEP; $142,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Rosen, Fred and Madden, Timothy, B-Dr Aaron Sones, Dr Naoya Yoshida & Dr Eric Crawford (KY), $8,400.
|1—
|Battle of Blenheim, g, 6, War Front–Volga (IRE), by Caerleon. ($190,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Champion Equine LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $41,700, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-23.
|3—
|THUNDER RIDE, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Pontiana, by Deputy Minister. ($625,000 ’16 KEESEP; $69,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Gainesway Tbreds LTD, J & B Passerello, Graves, Howard & Ivanovich (KY), T-Teresa M. Pompay, J-Leonel Reyes, $24,600.
|6—
|Noble Indy, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Noble Maz, by Storm Boot. O-Repole Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $9,020.
|1—
|Stirling Drive, g, 4, Verrazano–La Presidenta (ARG), by Candy Stripes. ($75,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-NTS Stable, Inc and Davey, Kathryn, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $5,620.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $41,542, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-22.
|5—
|GIVE ME THE LUTE, g, 4, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Rod and Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|4—
|Plate Side, g, 6, Square Eddie–Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. O-Marriott, Randy and Steiner, Jack, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,060.
|1—
|Papapifas, g, 5, The Pamplemousse–Saturday Nite Wish, by Bertrando. O-Danuario Ramirez Garcia, B-Danuario Ramirez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $39,554, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-23.
|6—
|MISIRLOU, f, 3, Slew’s Tiznow–Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. ($55,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Antone Metaxas, B-Rancho San Miguel (CA), T-Steven Specht, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,960.
|2—
|Left Alone (GB), m, 5, Reckless Abandon (GB)–Akhmatova (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). ($74,415 ’15 TATDEC; $134,605 ’16 GOFORB; $27,760 ’18 TATJUL). O-Ronald L. Charles and Samuel Gordon, B-Ropsley Bloodstock LLP (GB), $6,400.
|3—
|Princess Vivian, f, 4, Uh Oh Bango–Seductive Charm, by Macho Uno. O-MNM Thoroughbreds, LLC, MacDonald, Mary, Marsh, Tom and Mendoza, Henry, B-MNM Thoroughbreds (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $36,352, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|6—
|VELOCE, g, 3, Society’s Chairman–Expressly Yours, by Big Brown. O-Zilli Racing Stables, B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & ArikaEveratt-Meeuse (NY), T-Michael P. De Paulo, J-Justin Stein, $19,351.
|8—
|Hungary, g, 4, Mike Fox–Caledon, by Arch. (C$6,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Realm Racing Stables, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $7,741.
|4—
|Argentium, g, 5, Badge of Silver–Ma Peche, by Umrigar. O-Shortstop Stable, B-Judith Pottins DVM & HPottins (ON), $4,257.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 10TH, OCL, $34,952, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|7—
|MNEMBA ISLAND, g, 3, Conquest Curlinate–Kiamika, by With Approval. O-Goldie Stables and Discovery Racing, B-Frank Mermenstein (KY), T-Julia Carey, J-Luis Contreras, $19,351.
|2—
|My Silencer, g, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Serena’s Rose, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), $7,741.
|8—
|Call It a Wrap, g, 4, Finality–After the Rain, by Lemon Drop Kid. (C$6,000 ’17 BRCSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Robert Charles Ferguson & Nina Christine Ferguson (BC), $3,548.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $34,560, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-22.
|1—
|SPEAKTOMEOFLOVE, g, 3, Run Away and Hide–Awesome Truth, by Proudest Romeo. O-Benard Chatters, B-Benard Chatters (LA), T-Benard Chatters, J-Joe Stokes, $21,000.
|4—
|Power Jet, g, 4, Power Broker–Zada Rae, by Unbridled’s Song. ($8,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-William T Reed, B-Joseph Adcock (LA), $7,000.
|5—
|Bold Thirst, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 8TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|3—
|D’ RAPPER, g, 7, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-William Tippett (IL), T-Scott E. Young, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $19,500.
|6—
|Grade One, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Goforitmrsmiller, by Speightstown. ($15,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Ron Stolich, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $6,500.
|5—
|Drena’s Star, g, 5, First Samurai–Starlite Starbrite, by Mutakddim. O-Martin Brothers, Inc and The Unstable, LLC, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|PRM, 6TH, AOC, $31,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-22.
|3—
|POPULAR KID, g, 6, Popular–Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Charles W Jennings, B-Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA), T-Jason Barkley, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $18,600.
|1—
|Pinson, g, 7, Majestic Warrior–Celtic Song, by Giant’s Causeway. ($75,000 ’13 KEENOV). O-Paul Tonderum, B-Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL), $6,200.
|6—
|Bow and Arrow, g, 6, Archarcharch–Capable Argument, by Closing Argument. O-Kelly’s Racing LLC, B-Michael Meeks (FL), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-22.
|6—
|PENGUIN POWER, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Aye Robbin, by Robb. O-David M Raim, B-John D McKee (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,925.
|1—
|Another Victory, r, 4, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), $5,975.
|2—
|Cozze Cat, g, 7, Bluegrass Cat–Miss Cozze, by Not for Love. ($2,500 ’14 FTMSEP). O-David L Taylor, B-Henry H Prieger , David Lester & St Robbins (NY), $2,988.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 8-22.
|11—
|MESSIAH, g, 5, Anthony’s Cross–Verse Choir, by Bowman’s Band. ($15,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Southern Springs Stables (Ron Moquett) and Young Guns Bloodstock, B-Sun Thoroughbred Stable (FL), T-Ron Moquett, J-David Cabrera, $17,643.
|8—
|Tapsolution, g, 3, City Zip–Tapalite, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $5,881.
|3—
|Big League Benny, c, 3, The Big Beast–Load Up, by Dove Hunt. ($75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Howg, Randy and Kropp, Gary, B-Oakleaf Farm (FL), $3,235.
|Winning Time: 1:30 2/5 (fm)
|ALB, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-23.
|5—
|SHUGS CHARLIE, f, 3, Shame On Charlie–Shug’s Spirit, by Diabolical. O-Munoz, Humberto and Munoz, Karla J, B-Barbara Brown (NM), T-Filiberto Quiroz, J-Jose A. Leon, $16,800.
|3—
|Brynlee’s Lemonade, f, 4, Artful Run–Lemon Fever, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-R Dwain Yarbar, B-R Dwain Yarbar (NM), $5,600.
|2—
|Chary Ride, f, 3, Excessive Passion–Chary, by Montbrook. O-Gallegos Del Norte Racing and Roybal, C Nate, B-Miguel L Gallegos (NM), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $19,392, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-23.
|4—
|POWER FORWARD, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Hard to Get, by Not for Love. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Alex Gonzalez, $11,716.
|3—
|Shezagoldgetter, m, 6, Ballado’s Gold–Wheezer, by Signal Tap. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $4,040.
|6—
|Dixie’s Dance, m, 6, Ballado’s Gold–Whispering Dixie, by Quiet American. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
