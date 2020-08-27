North American Allowance Results August 27

|SAR, 3RD, AOC, $72,540, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-27.
|7—
|EMPIRE OF WAR, c, 4, Declaration of War–Shehadmefromhello, by Empire Maker. O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Kirk Wycoff (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $42,900.
|1—
|Seismic Wave, r, 4, Tapit–Conference Call (GB), by Anabaa. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $15,600.
|6—
|Monarchs Glen (GB), g, 6, Frankel (GB)–Mirabilis, by Lear Fan. ($95,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Corms Racing Stable and Terner, Brian, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $9,360.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (sy)
|SAR, 8TH, ALW, $71,780, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-27.
|6—
|DANNY CALIFORNIA, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), T-Orlando Noda, J-Joel Rosario, $40,700.
|1—
|Mischief Afoot, g, 3, Into Mischief–W W American, by Quiet American. ($210,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc and Galbraith, Rebecca, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $14,800.
|4—
|Will Sing for Wine, c, 3, Will Take Charge–Miss Singhsix (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Team Valor International and Potash, Edward C, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (my)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $51,660, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|1—
|CLEAR VISION, c, 4, Artie Schiller–Refreshing (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). O-Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Jorge Ruiz, $23,940.
|4—
|Ten Eyck, g, 5, Freud–Old City, by City Zip. O-Upland Farm, B-Upland Farm (NY), $8,820.
|6—
|J Beresford Tipton, r, 4, Animal Kingdom–Ginger Sea (SAF), by Western Winter. O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor International (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (gd)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $48,972, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-27.
|2—
|UNIVERSAL PAYDAY, g, 4, To Honor and Serve–Our Candy Striper, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $23,940.
|6—
|Galerio, g, 4, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Robert D Bone, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $11,466.
|4—
|The Poser, g, 3, Bandbox–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S, Greene, Jr, Fred A and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 1ST, AOC, $45,830, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|4—
|CAMMACK, g, 10, Giant’s Causeway–Fort Pond, by Fortunate Prospect. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), T-Chris M. Block, J-Jose E. Lopez, $28,224.
|3—
|Memory Bank, g, 6, Misremembered–Shingwedzi, by With Approval. O-John Moroney, B-Carson Springs Farm, Inc (IL), $9,408.
|6—
|Sir Anthony, r, 5, Mineshaft–Mourette, by Smart Strike. O-Richard Otto Stables, Inc, B-R Otto Stables, Inc (IL), $5,174.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)
|DEL, 4TH, ALW, $44,350, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-27.
|7—
|DECO STRONG, f, 3, Strong Mandate–Deco Rocks, by Rockport Harbor. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Abner Adorno, $25,200.
|6—
|Map of America, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Yolie’s Choice, by Silver Deputy. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), $10,500.
|5—
|Be Present, f, 3, Bernardini–Afleeting Lady, by Afleet Alex. ($400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC & Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 2ND, OCL, $42,046, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-27.
|2—
|LADIES SIGNATURE, f, 4, Signature Red–Lady Celia, by Paynes Bay. (C$1,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Elvis D Waithe, B-Bob Watson (ON), T-Shana Lopez, J-Kazushi Kimura, $27,519.
|5—
|Pearl Heist, f, 4, Graydar–Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. O-John Stephen McDonald, B-J Stephen McDonald (KY), $6,465.
|6—
|Not a House Frau, f, 3, Not Bourbon–Krismas Prospect, by Arch. (C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Joseph D MacKinnon, B-Charles Fipke (ON), $4,267.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 4TH, ALW, $40,114, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-27.
|5—
|WESPHIRE, g, 4, Decarchy–Gemstone Jean, by Sharan (GB). O-Bilger, Eric, Piccioni, Tonia and Valazza, Tony, B-Tony Valazza & Tonia Piccioni (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Julien Couton, $24,180.
|4—
|Shadrack, g, 4, Gig Harbor–Devilinabaydress, by Tiznow. O-Ray McCanna, B-Ray McCanna (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Rustic Canyon, g, 5, Unusual Heat–Harbor Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Sergio A Salguero, B-C Punch Ranch (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (fm)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $36,400, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-27.
|4—
|VULCAN, c, 2, Munnings–Bert’s Altarcation, by Bertrando. ($120,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Emily Bushnell & Oliver Bushnell (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $19,500.
|6—
|Mischieviousbud, g, 2, Lotsa Mischief–Nora’s Song, by War Chant. O-Kathy Dent, B-Kathy Dent (IN), $9,100.
|1—
|Astroman, g, 2, Astrology–Strapless, by Forestry. O-Bruce Murphy, B-Bruce A Murphy (IN), $4,550.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $35,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-27.
|2—
|MONGOLIAN HUMOR, m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Yesenia, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Mongolian Stable (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $19,500.
|5—
|Bloody Mary Mornin, m, 5, Go Lionel Go–Lucy Whitesocks, by Lac Ouimet. O-Randy Matthews, B-Mr & Mrs Randall Daniel Matthews (IN), $9,100.
|3—
|Queenofcatniphill, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Holiday for Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Kahlden, Lawrence A and Wiener, Brett, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-27.
|4—
|A. P. PRINCESS, f, 4, Flatter–Virden, by Tactical Cat. ($37,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Andrew D Janszen, B-Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm LLC (KY), T-Douglas W. Danner, J-Kendal Sterritt, $20,700.
|1—
|Jeannie’s Beepbeep, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Vonnegut, by General Meeting. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (KY), $6,900.
|5—
|My Good Girl, f, 3, Danza–Carlow Daisy, by Grand Slam. ($32,000 2019 FTKHRA; $25,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc and Neises, Richard, B-George E Bates Trustee (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,150, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-26.
|3—
|OLDZFOURFORTYTWO, g, 5, Offlee Wild–Salander, by Omega Code. ($3,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Sydney Rae Rotunno, B-Scot Waterman (PA), T-Cathy Carr Rozantz, J-Eddie Dominguez, $20,400.
|6—
|Signs of Greatness, g, 6, Leroidesanimaux (BRZ)–Lady of Greatness, by Greatness. O-David Markgraf, B-MIDWEST THOROUGHBREDS INC (PA), $6,800.
|4—
|Storm Advisory, g, 8, Weigelia–Storminthewoods, by Woodman. O-Lori Acree, B-Epona Equine, LLC & Otto Draper & Wyn Oaks Farm (PA), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $33,040, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-27.
|6—
|REAL FACTOR, g, 5, The Factor–Indyniable, by A.P. Indy. ($240,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-M M G Stables, LLC, B-Lakland Farm (KY), T-James L. Lawrence, II, J-Mario G. Pino, $19,200.
|8—
|Whistle Me Home, g, 5, Passion for Gold–Grand Illumination, by Speightstown. O-Orlando Alvarado, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $6,400.
|2—
|Another Try, g, 4, Redeemed–Let’s Canoodle, by Oh Say. O-Hudson River Farms, B-Jonathan Sheppard & Hudson River Farms (PA), $4,160.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 3RD, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 8-27.
|6—
|EL TIZAR, g, 4, Uncle Mo–One More Strike, by Smart Strike. O-Suzanne Stables, B-Suzanne Stables, LLC (MN), T-Bernell B. Rhone, J-Dean P. Butler, $20,700.
|1—
|Twoko Bay, g, 5, Neko Bay–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $6,775.
|5—
|Jacks Outlaw, c, 3, Jack Milton–Bella Ballado, by Saint Ballado. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hamilton, Terry and Brinson, Clay, B-Jenny Mills (KY), $2,488.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (fm)
|PEN, 7TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|5—
|OCCHI D’ORO, c, 3, Golden Lad–Leagleyeser, by Eagle Eyed. O-Scafidi, Martin and Julia, John, B-Elizabeth B Barr (PA), T-Michael L. Catalano, Jr., J-Inoel Beato, $18,960.
|6—
|Baby Bull, g, 3, Bullsbay–Ovidienne, by Successful Appeal. O-Shirley A Lojeski, B-Shirley Lojeski (PA), $6,320.
|3—
|Cargo Ship, g, 4, Orientate–Speedboat Sally, by Friends Lake. O-Dudek, Nicholas, Carragher, Jeffrey and Thurston, William, B-Robin H Perry (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-26.
|6—
|JULUCA, f, 4, Blame–Lovely Stay, by Flower Alley. O-Singing Bridge Stable, B-Jonathan Sheppard (PA), T-Jonathan E. Sheppard, J-Andrew Wolfsont, $18,960.
|7—
|Katy the Cat, f, 3, Golden Lad–Lydias Lullaby, by Brahms. O-Richard Trechak, B-Richard Trechak (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Tomarie, f, 4, Exclusive Quality–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-27.
|2—
|IT’S YOUR CALL, c, 3, Encaustic–Correct Call, by Consolidator. O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Premier Stables Unlimited (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $17,580.
|6—
|Spin Doctor, g, 4, Student Council–Surprise Gift, by Service Stripe. O-Michael J Friedman, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $5,860.
|1—
|Fu Roo, g, 4, Fusaichi Pegasus–Roo Roo, by Meadowlake. O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-Peter Sheppell (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-27.
|6—
|MUSTANG WILLIE, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Our Little Lucy, by Valid Wager. O-Rodney C Faulkner, B-Carol Duncan & Daryl Duncan (OH), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Omar Hernandez, $17,580.
|7—
|Master Legionaire, g, 4, Mixmaster–Legion of Dreams, by Colony Key. O-Carly S Hamel, B-Pistols Legacy LLC (OH), $5,860.
|5—
|Mister Mobil, g, 3, Mobil–Apple Annie, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $24,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|6—
|VERISSIMO, g, 4, Vertiformer–Blue as the Nile, by Spunky Rascal. O-Spicer, Richard and Spitler, D William, B-Richard C Spicer & William D Spitler (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $16,185.
|7—
|Let’scalliteven, g, 7, Even the Score–Chubbs Last Call, by Dixieland Heat. O-Robert C Bennett, B-Mr & Mrs Robert C Bennett III (OH), $4,980.
|5—
|Gone too Soon, g, 8, Belong to Me–She’s Simply Sweet, by Mazel Trick. O-Poe Racing Stable and Guciardo, Robert, B-Brian Poe & Robert Guciardo (OH), $2,490.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (fm)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $17,622, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 8-26.
|1—
|UNRULY JULIE, f, 4, The Factor–Julie B, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC &Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,324.
|2—
|Zurlin, f, 4, Curlin–Zapper Belle, by Ghostzapper. O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $3,560.
|7—
|Matzo Bella, f, 4, Gio Ponti–Miss Matzo, by Royal Academy. O-Raymond W Comi, B-Masie Stable, LLC (NY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (fm)
|ARP, 8TH, ALW, $15,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 8-26.
|4—
|ZOOT SUIT, g, 7, High Cotton–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($38,000 ’14 FTKOCT; $25,000 ’14 OBSJAN; $60,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-Adriel Gonzalez, B-Summerfield & Rustlewood Farm (FL), T-Stetson Mitchell, J-Adrian B. Ramos, $9,000.
|3—
|Son of Eleanor, g, 8, Dixie Chatter–Eleanor Rose, by In Excess (IRE). ($52,000 2014 BESMAR). O-Alfredo Asprino, B-Dr John Piconi (CA), $3,000.
|5—
|Jilas Miracle, g, 9, Jila (IRE)–Corvina (MEX), by Spectacular Prince. O-Barro Racing LLC, B-Michael J Barro (AZ), $1,500.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (ft)
