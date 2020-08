North American Allowance Results August 29

RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-28.

3— SHARE THE UPSIDE, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Mystic Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,349.

5— About Our Time, g, 6, Lewis Michael–Korny Sue, by Gilded Time. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-James Michael Hobbs (IA), $6,783.

6— Empire of Gold, c, 3, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), $3,731.