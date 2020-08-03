North American Allowance Results August 3

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $49,100, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 8-3.
|7—
|DUBINI, g, 7, Gio Ponti–Catch My Fancy, by Yes It’s True. ($162,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Pewter Stable, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Frankie Pennington, $27,000.
|6—
|Hollywood Talent, g, 9, Talent Search–Intrinsic Value, by Johannesburg. O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (PA), $12,600.
|3—
|Battle Station, g, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-RB Racing, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $43,125, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-3.
|6—
|WEATHER WIZ, g, 6, Tiznow–Stormy Welcome, by Storm Cat. ($150,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Jagger Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $25,800.
|2—
|Bird King, g, 3, Tiznow–Bird Legacy, by Mineshaft. O-Gregory Carlevale, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $8,600.
|4—
|Marvin, c, 3, Cross Traffic–The Cat’s Reach, by Bernstein. ($125,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dickerson, Jack and Ames, Zack, B-RR Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 4TH, ALW, $41,558, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 8-3.
|1—
|VENTRILOQUISM, g, 4, Winchill–Merry Princess, by Polish Numbers. O-Pewter Stable and LDJ Stable, B-Pewter Stable (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $24,600.
|7—
|Master Guns, g, 5, Not for Love–Fish Bowl, by Northern Afleet. ($38,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Howard C Schaeffer & Scott C Kemp (PA), $8,200.
|2—
|Hide the Ransom, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–Ransom Due, by Catienus. ($10,500 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-William H Crigler, B-Thomas G McClay (PA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (gd)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-3.
|1—
|BLOODY MARY MORNIN, m, 5, Go Lionel Go–Lucy Whitesocks, by Lac Ouimet. O-Randy Matthews, B-Mr & Mrs Randall Daniel Matthews (IN), T-Randy Matthews, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $23,400.
|3—
|Sentimentaljourney, f, 3, Unbridled Express–No Other Like You, by Cozzene. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Simon Place (IN), $7,800.
|5—
|Quiet Contender, f, 4, Strong Contender–Quiet Illusion, by Quiet American. O-Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson (IN), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (sy)
|IND, 1ST, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|6—
|OBSOLETE, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Prize Winner, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $23,100.
|2—
|Pretty Assets, f, 4, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $7,700.
|7—
|Drinkatthecreek, f, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (sy)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $33,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|3—
|HIDDEN RULER, g, 4, Gemologist–Hidden Value, by Value Plus. ($70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Lewis E Mathews, Jr, B-Westrock Stables LLC (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Santo Sanjur, $19,500.
|1—
|I’m Corfu, g, 5, Corfu–I’m Blooming, by Hennessy. ($3,500 2017 OBSJAN). O-Acclaimed Racing Stable and Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Donna M Burnham (FL), $6,500.
|4—
|Here Comes Doc, g, 6, Silver Mountain–White Lamb, by Trippi. O-Michael B Neafus, B-South Fork Creek Stables,Inc (IN), $4,550.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (sy)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $20,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|6—
|DISCO DEANO, g, 3, Verrazano–Nurse Disco, by Disco Rico. ($36,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Stathopoulos, Stelianos and Ferraro, M Anthony, B-Joe di Rico (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Kevin Navarro, $12,660.
|9—
|Lettercarrierhenry, g, 4, Frost Giant–Catchup If You Can, by Bernstein. ($5,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Barrow, Paul W and Sweeney, Dennis, B-Castleton Lyons (NY), $4,220.
|4—
|Geebert, g, 4, Albert the Great–Gee Pari, by Perigee Moon. O-Gregg O’Donnell, B-Richard Molineaux (PA), $1,810.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $20,620, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|9—
|SARATOGA PROMISE, c, 4, Violence–Paper Kite, by Bernardini. ($35,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Paul W Barrow, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $12,660.
|3—
|Bassman Dave, g, 4, Big Brown–Mia’s First, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Albrecht, Thomas C and Fusaro, Vincent J, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), $4,220.
|4—
|Irish Roar (IRE), c, 4, Discreet Cat–Forty Greeta (ARG), by Roar. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Godolphin (IRE), $1,810.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-3.
|4—
|AMERS, m, 5, Graydar–Justenufappeal, by Exchange Rate. ($12,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $12,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $11,400.
|8—
|My Girl Annie, m, 6, Boys At Tosconova–Miss Trudy, by Yes It’s True. ($60,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $165,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Ferraro, M Anthony, Stathopoulos, Stelianos and I Hate My Money Racing, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $3,800.
|5—
|Ma Meatloaf, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Poovey, by Graeme Hall. O-Louis A Ramirez, B-Repole Stables Inc (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|FE, 5TH, ALW, $13,727, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-3.
|6—
|PRINCESS MORO, f, 4, Moro Tap–Island Princess, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Gail Sinclair, B-Paul G Mouttet (ON), T-Anthony A. Tyler, J-Pierre Mailhot, $7,341.
|1—
|No Extensions, m, 5, Not Bourbon–Extend, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (ON), $3,597.
|4—
|One for Nicki, m, 5, Langfuhr–Smart Suzie, by Smart Strike. (C$42,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Gary Chudobiak, B-Dr B Van Arem (ON), $1,468.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
