North American Allowance Results August 30

|WO, 2ND, ALW, $69,741, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-30.
|9—
|NEVAEH’S DREAM, g, 5, Giant Gizmo–Be My Valentine, by Jacksonport. O-Lucky DiLuciano Stable, B-Anthony Luciano (ON), T-Robert Earl Barnett, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $46,359.
|6—
|Conquistador, g, 5, Tiznow–Moonbow, by Distorted Humor. ($125,000 ’16 KEESEP; $2,450,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Attard, Janice and Veronica, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,307.
|8—
|Money Ride, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cal-Ram Racing LLC, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), $5,669.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|SAR, 7TH, AOC, $67,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-30.
|9—
|LOVELY LA LA, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Sarah’s Pleasure, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Jose Lezcano, $36,850.
|4—
|Pecatonica, f, 4, Temple City–Sheboygan, by Quiet American. O-Berkshire Stud, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), $13,400.
|7—
|Dancingwthdaffodls, m, 5, Giant Oak–No Mo Magic, by Mo Mon. ($6,200 ’15 OBSOCT; $16,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Ariel Nunez, B-Dianne Boyken (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (yl)
|SAR, 8TH, ALW, $64,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-30.
|4—
|GANDY DANCING, c, 3, Flatter–Wild Grace, by Forest Wildcat. ($210,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Wise Racing LLC, B-Jay Hanley (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $35,200.
|8—
|Harris Bay, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Hot Spa, by Latent Heat. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Nedlaw Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $12,800.
|3—
|Inside Info, g, 3, Mission Impazible–Happy Retreat, by More Than Ready. ($165,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three One Five Racing, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|MTH, 3RD, AOC, $63,845, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-30.
|4—
|PIANZI, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Faker, by Petionville. O-de Tomaso, Isabelle and Jones, Hope, B-Hope Jones & Isabelle de Tomaso (NJ), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Paco Lopez, $39,375.
|3—
|Wallercito, g, 4, El Padrino–Speak Lib, by Private Interview. O-Reeve Schley, B-Reeve Schley III (NJ), $13,125.
|2—
|Dr. Doyle, g, 3, Commissioner–High Flying Flag, by Our Emblem. O-Jonathan Brown, B-Jonathan Brown (NJ), $6,563.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|MTH, 8TH, AOC, $62,875, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-30.
|7—
|DON’S MARSH, g, 8, Don Six–Saucy Broad, by Belong to Me. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NJ), T-Luis Carvajal, Jr., J-Victor J. Flores, $37,500.
|4—
|Crafty Don, g, 3, Don Six–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-Dodd, Lisbeth, Cocce, John, Donnelly, Peter and Hyde, Reginald, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $12,500.
|10—
|Seeking Glory, g, 5, Jump Start–Act of Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-Ioia, Joseph and Gayle and Spina, Chuck, B-Bright View Farm (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 1ST, AOC, $61,875, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-30.
|7—
|POSTINO’S CHAMPION, m, 6, Il Postino–Cherokee Champion, by Max’s Pal. O-Patrick Rochette, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Ferrin Peterson, $37,500.
|4—
|Beatubyachubinose, m, 6, Hey Chub–Beatsanemptystall, by Broken Vow. ($2,000 ’15 FTMOCT). O-Richard Newman, B-Joe-Dan Farm (NJ), $12,500.
|5—
|Powergirl, m, 5, Any Given Saturday–Powers Prospect, by Allen’s Prospect. O-D’Arrigo Racing Stable and Dante Farm, B-D’Arrigo Racing Stable (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $60,375, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-30.
|5—
|VISIONARY RULER, g, 10, Pollard’s Vision–Empress Gracie, by Langfuhr. O-Silvino Ramirez, B-John Bowers, Jr & Edward Rosen (NJ), T-Antonio Arriaga, J-Isaac Castillo, $37,500.
|1—
|Dial Operator, g, 5, Dialed In–Heir Stream, by Wildcat Heir. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (NJ), $12,500.
|4—
|Jesters Honor, g, 5, Freud’s Honour–Bolton Landing, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-F R I Farm, LLC, B-Gina Lupton (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, ALW, $56,976, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-30.
|4—
|SAMURAI QUEEN, f, 4, First Samurai–My Christini, by Flatter. O-Hillier, John and Lofts, John, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-Darwin D. Banach, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $30,921.
|5—
|Betwixting, f, 4, Macho Uno–Between the Clouds, by Sky Classic. O-Butzer, Barry and Drexler, Martin, B-Sun Valley Farm (KY), $10,307.
|8—
|Spanish Ballerina, f, 4, Victor’s Cry–Spanish Decree, by War Deputy. O-Ruvee Stables, B-Frank Huarte (ON), $8,499.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|ELP, 3RD, ALW, $45,925, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-30.
|1 DH —
|SECRETLY WICKED, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Secret Congrats, by Congrats. O-Jack L Hancock, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), T-Jack L. Hancock, J-Edgar Morales, $19,415.
|2 DH —
|CHARMING LADY, f, 3, Ghostzapper–I’m Mom’s Favorite, by Indian Charlie. ($185,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $19,415.
|5—
|Super Wonder Girl, f, 4, Daaher–Comic Page, by Distorted Humor. O-DP Alliance Racing, LLC, Vanier, Nancy A and Williamson, Lyda, B-Nancy Vanier & Lyda Williamson (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|PRM, 8TH, AOC, $41,122, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-30.
|7—
|HOLDTHATLOVE, m, 7, Hold Me Back–Lovethatponi, by Volponi. O-Lynn Chleborad, B-Vickie Cosaert & Richard Cosaert (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex Birzer, $24,552.
|6—
|Cadi Deville, f, 3, Summer Front–Kip Seville, by Kipling. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (IA), $8,184.
|2—
|Margarita Munndy, f, 4, Munnings–Addy Annie, by Posse. O-Mamas Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $4,910.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, OCL, $39,073, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 8-30.
|4—
|ENNIS THE MENACE, g, 3, Frac Daddy–Kamaina Rose, by Royal Academy. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Gus Vlahos, B-Richard Moylan (ON), T-Michael P. De Paulo, J-Justin Stein, $23,363.
|1—
|Prince of Thieves, c, 3, Into Mischief–Dais, by Divine Park. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $6,490.
|2—
|Four Aces High, g, 4, Old Forester–Woodland City (SAF), by Al Mufti. (C$17,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Christine D Weber-Godelie, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc & Robert Dabdou (ON), $4,283.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (fm)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $38,888, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-29.
|2—
|SHE’S ALL WOLFE, f, 3, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-Richard E. Eramia, $22,494.
|4—
|Justaboutright, f, 4, Notional–Juliard, by Dixieland Band. O-Jim Dikeman, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), $8,616.
|3—
|Zapit, f, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Zuni Women, by Bob and John. O-Big Sugar Racing LLC, B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK), $5,033.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $35,884, 3YO, 1M, 8-30.
|4—
|LOOKIN FOR REVENGE, g, 3, I Want Revenge–Goodlookinlucky, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Neve, Louis and Neve, Raelene, B-Lou Neve (KY), T-Brendan W. Galvin, J-David Charles Lopez, $18,600.
|2—
|Returray, g, 3, Coil–Margaret’s Miracle, by Slewdledo. O-Brady, Gary and George, Janet A, B-Gary Brady & JAGH3, LLC (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Sacred Rider, g, 3, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, AOC, $33,400, 3YO/UP, 5F, 8-29.
|8—
|BIG BELLA BROWN, g, 5, Big Brown–Bella Moneta, by Max’s Pal. ($35,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Jason Hall & BCS Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Diego Saenz, $21,000.
|5—
|Yes He Can, g, 3, Can the Man–Rally the Troops, by War Chant. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|1—
|Copper Fiddle, g, 6, Into Mischief–Blackhawk Honey, by Malabar Gold. ($40,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Stumpf, Donna and Richards, Corale A, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew Ritter (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-29.
|6—
|GLAMOUR GAL, f, 4, Goldencents–Glamour Manor, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Gary Broad, B-Gary Broad (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Jose E. Lopez, $19,800.
|1—
|Offspring, f, 4, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Nikolopoulos, Gregory and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), $6,600.
|10—
|Bye Bye Bully’s, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Magical Victory, by Victory Gallop. O-Bo Hirsch, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), $3,630.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)
|AP, 8TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 8-29.
|9—
|CLEAR N CONVINCING, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Win’s Fair Lady, by Dehere. ($170,000 ’15 KEESEP; $370,000 2016 FTMMAY; $102,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $19,800.
|5—
|War Chest, g, 5, War Front–Wine Princess, by Ghostzapper. ($500,000 ’16 KEESEP; $110,000 2018 KEENOV). O-BG Stables and Meah, David, B-DATTT Farm, LLC (KY), $6,600.
|7—
|And Won, r, 5, Majestic Warrior–Exaggerate, by Cat Thief. O-In The Green Stables LLC, B-Chad Stewart & Laurie Stewart DVM (FL), $3,630.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-29.
|9—
|BRANDONS BABE, f, 3, Fed Biz–Camille Garey, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Tackett, Bruce G and Schlansky, Desra, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Karen E. Jacks, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $17,796.
|1—
|Chikara, f, 4, First Samurai–Song of My Heart, by Songandaprayer. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-N 2 Win Racing, B-Gary Tussey (KY), $5,932.
|5—
|Peka, f, 4, The Factor–America’s Friend, by Unusual Heat. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV; $92,000 ’17 KEESEP; $180,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Puryear, Jeffry L and Puryear, Julie, B-Madeline Auerbach, Catherine Parke (KY), $3,262.
|Winning Time: 1:32 2/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|6—
|CAMPY CASH, f, 3, Race Day–Cash Reserve, by Distorted Humor. ($42,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Vince Campanella, B-John B Penn (FL), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,360.
|1—
|Arty’s Secret, f, 3, Secret Circle–Arty’skentuckygirl, by Golden Missile. O-E H Lane, III, B-E H Beau Lane III (KY), $5,600.
|3—
|Mama’s Grey Ghost, f, 3, Violence–Merchant, by Silver Ghost. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Davis, Raymond L and Super C Racing Inc, B-Offshoot Farm LLC (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $17,266, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-30.
|6—
|TWELVE ROCKS, c, 3, Red Rocks (IRE)–Ultimate Temper, by Successful Appeal. ($1,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Rachel Dixon, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Roberto A. Baca, J-Luciano Hernandez, $10,324.
|7—
|Apple Empire, c, 3, Empire Maker–Miss Mary Apples, by Clever Trick. ($32,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-KatieRich Stables LLC, B-KatieRich Farms & Empire Maker Syndicate (KY), $3,560.
|3—
|Anywhere Road, g, 3, Aikenite–Beauseant, by Tapit. ($2,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C L Racing and Corvin, Cassie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
