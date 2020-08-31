North American Allowance Results August 31

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $51,300, 3YO, 6F, 8-31.
|1—
|FORTHELUVOFBOURBON, g, 3, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Daniel M Ryan, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $34,400.
|3—
|Inter Miami, c, 3, Big Drama–Peruvian Jane, by Colonel John. O-Santa Rosa Racing Stables, B-Sergio Ripamonti (FL), $8,200.
|7—
|Sir Back in Black, c, 3, Golden Lad–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($34,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $40,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Wasserson, James, Vega, Richard, Bisso, Jr, Louis A and Brittingham, Robert, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $46,334, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-31.
|3—
|YES IT’S ROO, g, 4, Yes It’s True–Roofus, by Quiet American. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $24,600.
|5—
|Irish Cork, g, 3, Flat Out–Circustown Rose, by Wimbledon. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Irish Three Racing LLC, B-Two-Turn Farm LLC (PA), $11,480.
|2—
|Risque Rebel, g, 6, Fairbanks–Rebel Creek, by Storm Boot. O-Club Risque Stable, B-Connie Nesteruk & Robert Nesteruk (PA), $6,314.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $41,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-31.
|5—
|OLIVE KAT, f, 4, Drill–Kalambaka Queen, by Pico Central (BRZ). ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Get Away Farm (FL), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $24,600.
|2—
|Sethamee Street, f, 4, Street Sense–Charged Cotton, by Dehere. O-Jerry Weiss, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $8,200.
|3—
|Savvy Ally, f, 4, Brethren–Indian Heat, by Indian Charlie. ($4,500 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Hugh H Robertson, B-James F Webb (FL), $4,510.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-31.
|4—
|MAX EXPRESS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $23,400.
|5—
|Forwhomthebelltoll, g, 4, Baryshnikov–Five Bells, by Gilded Time. O-Blaine Davidson, B-Blaine Davidson (IN), $7,800.
|7—
|Shadow of Justice, g, 7, Spanish Steps–Above N Beyond, by Freud. ($3,500 ’14 KEESEP; $3,800 2015 INDOCT). O-Darlene Green, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-31.
|5—
|HELP ME OUT, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. ($9,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Marion F Gorham, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $22,200.
|2—
|Myers Tiger, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Merom, by Hold That Tiger. O-Dana Myers, B-Dana P Myers (IN), $7,400.
|7—
|Forbidden Fruit, f, 3, Skylord–Applewitch, by Grindstone. O-Big Cat Stable LLC, B-Marilyn Zerhussen (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-31.
|2—
|UNMOORED, g, 6, Midshipman–Hope’s Diamond, by Louis Quatorze. ($60,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Ernest C Frohboese (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Rocco Bowen, $19,500.
|6—
|Equal Justice, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Queen’s Award, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rockland Hill Farm and Trollo Group, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Ed Orr, Mr & Mrs Al Mazzetti & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $6,500.
|8—
|Boa Nova (IRE), g, 4, Zebedee (GB)–Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (19,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 68,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 35,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Electric City Racing and Dunn, Christopher T, B-Zalim Bifov (IRE), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-31.
|6—
|LAST DROP OF WINE, g, 5, Sing Baby Sing–Girlsasaint, by Saint Liam. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tom Durant (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $12,900.
|3—
|Mobil Solution, g, 5, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Estate of Gerald Silver, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $7,300.
|7—
|Visual Mission, g, 6, Colonel John–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $3,150.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|FE, 3RD, ALW, $24,045, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-31.
|5—
|TROPICAL JOY, m, 7, Silk Broker–Tropical Trip, by Trippi. O-Gold Bear Farm, B-Christopher J Trakas (MA), T-Jacqueline Falk, J-Emile Ramsammy, $16,030.
|1—
|Successful Saint, g, 4, Successful Appeal–Immaculata, by Marco Bay. O-Anthony Zizza, B-Walmac Farm LLC & Anthony Martin Zizza III (MA), $5,343.
|2—
|The Doc Is In, g, 6, Dr. Rockett–Oh Diane, by Stephen Got Even. O-Dylan Clarke, B-Winifred H Sienkewicz (MA), $2,672.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-31.
|1—
|LOHENGRIN TWO, g, 5, Langfuhr–Exclusive Woman, by Cat Thief. ($18,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Old Five Oaks Farm, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Jeremias Flores, $11,400.
|6—
|Wow Brown, g, 4, Big Brown–Ruby’s Rocket, by Polish Pro. O-Babcock, Kathleen and Brown, David E, B-David Brown (NY), $3,800.
|4—
|Desert Lights, g, 5, Desert Party–Light the Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. ($15,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Transfiguration Stable LLC, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
