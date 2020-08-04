North American Allowance Results August 4

|PRM, 6TH, ALW, $41,201, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-3.
|2—
|TAKE ME UP BRADY, g, 5, Country Day–Aunt Mabel, by Flatter. O-Paul M Pearson, B-Paul Pearson (IA), T-Paul M. Pearson, J-Alberto Pusac, $24,750.
|4—
|Not Rocket Science, g, 5, Jafmil–Pulpinit, by Pulpit. O-Mercy Man Racing, B-Joseph Robson Thoroughbreds (IA), $8,250.
|3—
|Knight Commander, g, 4, Munnings–Pleasantlysurprisd, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Hall, Brian and Shattuck, Ray, B-Ray Shattuck (IA), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-4.
|10—
|THATSWHATITHOUGHT, g, 4, Deputy Storm–Thats Whatshesaid, by Lion Heart. ($8,700 ’17 INDOCT). O-Picinich, Janice and August, B-Richard L Batz & R Star Stallions (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $22,200.
|2—
|Cuzi’mhappy, g, 5, Pass Rush–Hope for a Change, by Strong Hope. O-Dennis Doran, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), $7,400.
|8—
|A Little Irradic, g, 4, Sangaree–Gilded Rose, by Richter Scale. O-Bill Birkett, B-Herbert Likens & Darlene Likens (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (gd)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|1—
|BETCHA, f, 3, Sangaree–Broken Embrace, by Maria’s Mon. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Elliott Ventures (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Rocco Bowen, $22,200.
|3—
|Sandy’s Newsgirl, f, 3, Elite Squadron–Holladay Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC, B-Superbad Stables LLC & Pine Lake Breeders LLC (IN), $7,400.
|6—
|Elusive Justice, f, 3, Elusive Bluff–Princes Melissa, by Marquetry. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-R Gary Patrick, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (sy)
|PID, 1ST, AOC, $34,680, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-4.
|4—
|WATCH HER STRUT, m, 5, Stroll–Countess Scala, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-S Matthew Kintz Racing and Sales, Inc, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-S. Matthew Kintz, J-Mario G. Pino, $20,400.
|1—
|Come on City (GER), m, 5, Wiener Walzer (Ger)–City of Light (FR), by Kingsala. O-Burton K. Sipp, B-A. Woske (GER), $6,800.
|2—
|Ujjayi, f, 4, Smarty Jones–Ocean Road, by War Front. O-T L Wise, B-TL Wise (PA), $4,420.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 1ST, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-4.
|2—
|LADY OF LUXURY, f, 4, Mark Valeski–Naughty Lady, by Divine Park. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $20,700.
|1—
|Jeannie’s Beepbeep, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Vonnegut, by General Meeting. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (KY), $6,900.
|6—
|Luna Fortis, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Alec’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (my)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 5F, 8-4.
|9—
|UNMOORED, g, 6, Midshipman–Hope’s Diamond, by Louis Quatorze. ($60,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Ernest C Frohboese (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Rocco Bowen, $20,700.
|1—
|Fareeq, g, 6, Distorted Humor–Spun Sugar, by Awesome Again. O-T T & F Racing, LLC, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $6,900.
|8—
|Better Watch Out, g, 6, Lonhro (AUS)–Gypsy (GB), by Distorted Humor. ($3,700 ’15 KEESEP). O-Neises, Richard, Schardt, Jack, and Brueggeman, Thomas H, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: :58 (gd)
|TDN, 5TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-4.
|2—
|WICKED WARRIOR, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($1,200 ’18 KEEJAN; $22,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bruce Tallisman, B-Catherine E Sheppell & Peter J Sheppell (OH), T-Benny R. Feliciano, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $19,800.
|1—
|Visual Mission, g, 6, Colonel John–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,600.
|5—
|Sammy Da Bull, g, 4, Vertiformer–Seeking Trouble, by Seeking a Home. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (my)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $32,840, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-3.
|6—
|PEACEFUL FEELING, f, 4, War Front–Doo Lang, by Pulpit. O-River Oak Farm, B-Joseph Allen, LLC (KY), T-J. Kent Sweezey, J-Willie Martinez, $19,200.
|4—
|Be Nimble, f, 4, The Factor–Cat Dance, by Forest Wildcat. O-William S Patterson, B-Patterson Bloodstock & Patterson and Company (KY), $6,400.
|5—
|Thisaintjumpstreet, m, 5, Jump Start–Haberdasher, by Touch Gold. ($13,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Rice Racing, B-Joanne H Nor (PA), $4,160.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $31,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-4.
|4—
|DIVA POWER, f, 3, Global Power–My Girl Cassie, by Northern Afleet. O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Loooch Racing Stable, Inc (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $19,020.
|8—
|Swindle, f, 4, Midshipman–Gold Ink, by Invisible Ink. O-Anthony F Rini, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $6,340.
|3—
|Grins n’ Wins, f, 3, Congrats–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $3,170.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (my)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $24,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-4.
|1—
|COMMAND STRIKE, f, 3, Even the Score–Star Sheba, by Elusive Hour. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (MI), T-James R. Jackson, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $15,066.
|5—
|Kay Bee Gee, f, 3, Tapiture–Afleet Lexi, by Afleet Alex. ($35,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $33,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Keith Grass, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $4,860.
|2—
|Bella Dudette, m, 5, First Dude–Albany House, by Gulch. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), $2,430.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (my)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-4.
|9—
|BUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, g, 3, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), T-Michael A. LeCesse, J-Luis E. Perez, $12,600.
|6—
|Wow Brown, g, 4, Big Brown–Ruby’s Rocket, by Polish Pro. O-Babcock, Kathleen and Brown, David E, B-David Brown (NY), $4,200.
|1—
|Lady’s Golden Guy, g, 3, Golden Ticket–Valuable Lady, by Value Plus. O-Debra A Breed, B-Ronald Breed (NY), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $19,796, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-3.
|5—
|SHEZAGOLDGETTER, m, 6, Ballado’s Gold–Wheezer, by Signal Tap. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), T-Sandra J. Witherow, J-Marielis Cosme, $11,716.
|9—
|Miz Machen, m, 5, Machen–Zoemeg, by Snuck In. O-Michelle Helms, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $4,040.
|8—
|Shanghai Jewel, m, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Cecilia’s Crown, by Chief’s Crown. ($180,000 ’15 KEENOV; $245,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Jack Cannon, B-Catherine Jennings & Scott Mallory (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|LAD, 7TH, ALW, $19,330, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 8-3.
|2—
|GRAB THE MUNNY, g, 4, Munnings–Ghoststone, by Ghostzapper. ($40,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Dye Racing & Praz Racing Stable (CA), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $11,400.
|1—
|Gumwrapper, c, 3, Goldencents–Visions of Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($10,000 ’17 KEENOV; $10,000 ’18 KEESEP; $22,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Jerry Caroom, B-Alex Venneri (KY), $3,800.
|6—
|Fuelinjectedprayer, g, 5, Songandaprayer–Running Lady, by El Corredor. ($1,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Belinda S Martinez, B-Aleta Overby & Perform Stables, Inc (LA), $2,420.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (fm)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $19,190, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-3.
|1—
|BE WITH US, f, 3, Hampton Court (AUS)–Be With Me, by Corinthian. O-Ikhana Farm, McEntee, Mark, Trachsel, Mark and Trachsel, Lenora, B-Ikhana Farm, McEntee Bloodstock & Racing LLC, Trachsel Farms LLC (KY), T-Paul McEntee, J-Alex Gonzalez, $11,716.
|8—
|Legendarys First, f, 4, Machen–Legendary Ridge, by Cactus Ridge. O-Equus Farm Inc, B-Geoffrey A Dixon (WV), $4,040.
|5—
|Marcie’s Candy, m, 5, Sidney’s Candy–Probe, by Langfuhr. ($2,200 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brumley, Jerry S and Reed, Kay, B-Rae Myers & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
