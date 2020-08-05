North American Allowance Results August 5

|SAR, 9TH, AOC, $70,680, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-5.
|6—
|FOXTAIL, m, 6, Mizzen Mast–Surf Babe, by E Dubai. ($110,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Joseph J Perrotta (KY), T-Mertkan Kantarmaci, J-David Cohen, $41,800.
|3—
|Espresso Shot, f, 4, Mission Impazible–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($69,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable, Maspeth Stables and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $15,200.
|2—
|Traipsing, f, 4, Stroll–Dilly, by First Samurai. O-Stone Farm, B-Stone Farm (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|SAR, 6TH, AOC, $67,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-5.
|5—
|CONTROL GROUP, h, 6, Posse–We Kept Her, by Victory Gallop. ($27,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $15,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Noda Brothers, LLC and Zilla Racing Stables, B-Colts Neck Stable & Alan Goldberg (NY), T-Orlando Noda, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $36,850.
|1—
|Twisted Tom, g, 6, Creative Cause–Tiffany Twisted, by Thunder Gulch. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan MTaylor (NY), $13,400.
|4—
|Doups Point, c, 4, Point of Entry–Coy Cat, by Hold That Tiger. ($70,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-New Phoenix Stable, B-Crossed Sabres Farm (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|SAR, 3RD, ALW, $62,080, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-5.
|5—
|MORE GRAYTFUL, g, 3, Graydar–More Than Beauty, by More Than Ready. O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Gasaway, Brent, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $35,200.
|4—
|Luna’s in Charge, g, 4, Take Charge Indy–Ciao Bella Luna, by Tribal Rule. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $140,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), $12,800.
|2—
|Three Jokers, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 4TH, AOC, $42,480, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-5.
|7—
|DECORATED ACE, f, 4, Treasure Beach (GB)–Graceful Ace, by Joyeux Danseur. O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), T-Lee J. Rossi, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $25,368.
|4—
|Love On Tides, m, 7, Stormy Atlantic–Strange Romance, by Mr. Greeley. ($32,000 2017 KEEJAN). O-Steve L Robbins, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $8,456.
|1—
|Elle’s Town, f, 4, Speightstown–Irish Presence, by Midnight Lute. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP; $77,000 2019 FTKHRA; $240,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Jerry Namy, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $4,651.
|Winning Time: 1:28 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $41,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-4.
|5—
|CROSSTIME, h, 5, Crossbow–Bridal Gal, by Gold Legend. O-Julie Whitton, B-Julie Ann Whitton (TX), T-Mark Whitton, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $24,480.
|2—
|Best Little Man, g, 4, Captain Countdown–Malorie’s First, by Total Command. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Rick Maxey (TX), $8,160.
|9—
|Silver Luke Silver, g, 5, Too Much Bling–My Lost Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Stephen R Baker, B-Stephen Baker (TX), $4,488.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 1ST, ALW, $41,300, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-5.
|3—
|BETA LAKE, g, 7, Beta Capo–Cobra Lake, by Meadowlake. O-Maria Celia Echeverria, B-Kathy Stephens (TX), T-Hector Echeverria, J-Alfredo Contreras, $24,540.
|4—
|John Dough, g, 3, Court Vision–I Am Jane Dough, by My Golden Song. O-Rose Mary Chandler, B-Rose Mary Chandler (TX), $8,180.
|1—
|Algebra, g, 3, Algorithms–Lithe, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Blackhorse Farm LLC, B-Joseph W Sutton (TX), $4,499.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-4.
|11—
|FLOWERPECKER, g, 4, Discreet Cat–Prairie Flower, by Flower Alley. ($11,000 ’17 INDOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Samuel and William Martin GST (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $23,100.
|6—
|Sacred Kiki Bird, g, 4, E Z’s Gentleman–Checker Hall, by Seeking the Gold. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-John O’Meara (IN), $7,700.
|9—
|Bandido de Amores, g, 5, Dialed In–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (gd)
|PID, 1ST, AOC, $36,225, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-5.
|2—
|CARAMEL MARTINI, m, 5, Biondetti–Midnight, by Silver Deputy. ($2,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Lonnie Stokes, B-Lonnie Stokes (FL), T-Lance Stokes, J-Pablo Morales, $21,000.
|6—
|Ma de Taw, m, 5, Talent Search–Winning Line, by Line in the Sand. O-Tyler Rogers, B-Christal Salvaggio & Glenn Brok LLC (PA), $9,100.
|3—
|Juju’s Specialgirl, m, 5, Winslow Homer–Puzzle, by Subordination. O-Judy Hoeping, B-Emily Goodell (FL), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,660, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-4.
|6—
|SAMEDI NIGHT, g, 5, Any Given Saturday–Manicure, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-William R Gotwals, B-William R Gotwals (PA), T-William P. Stites, J-Scott Spieth, $20,400.
|7—
|Storm Advisory, g, 8, Weigelia–Storminthewoods, by Woodman. O-Lori Acree, B-Epona Equine, LLC & Otto Draper & Wyn Oaks Farm (PA), $6,800.
|1—
|Signs of Greatness, g, 6, Leroidesanimaux (BRZ)–Lady of Greatness, by Greatness. O-David Markgraf, B-Midwest Thoroughbreds Inc (PA), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-5.
|1A—
|PENNY SHOTS, f, 3, Archarcharch–Joxy Roxy, by City Zip. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $17,580.
|7—
|Cristalinda, f, 3, Cryptolight–Vallinda, by General Meeting. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $5,860.
|5—
|Nan’s Rose, f, 3, Professor Fate–Nanseeyouin Heaven, by Beautiful Indy. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Susan Yoder (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $27,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-5.
|6—
|RULING EMPIRE, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Lemon Drop Ridge, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP; $22,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY), T-Thomas E. Jones, Sr., J-Erik Barbaran, $14,580.
|3—
|Midnight Mikey, g, 5, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $7,860.
|1—
|Franco, g, 6, Talent Search–Julep Tulip, by Flower Alley. ($1,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Bryan Porter, B-J C Davis Farm Inc (KY), $2,430.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|CBY, 6TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-4.
|7—
|MY HEART SINGS, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Seeking the Heart, by Seeking the Gold. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Jeff Ryan, B-Jacalyn M Tillman, Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Coty W. Rosin, J-Leslie Mawing, $15,000.
|6—
|Trish the Dish, f, 4, English Channel–Williams Bay, by Kitten’s Joy. ($25,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Terry Hamilton, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,625.
|1—
|Defend the Rose, f, 3, First Defence–Congrats and Roses, by Congrats. O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Malkerson Stables, LLC, Bruce Malkerson & Mary Malkerson (MN), $3,213.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $20,150, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-5.
|2—
|ON DECK, f, 4, First Samurai–What’smineismine, by Mineshaft. ($140,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Shawhan Place LLC, Dr Perry Wornall & Billy Thomson (KY), T-Jonathan B. Buckley, J-Jose Baez, $11,490.
|1—
|Sweet Meadow Mist, f, 4, D’ Funnybone–Meadow Vista, by Meadowlake. O-Hayden Racing and Baker, Charlton, B-EKQ Stables Corp (NY), $4,330.
|6—
|Clara’s Gone West, m, 6, Roaring Fever–Breakers West, by Rodeo. O-Debra A Breed, B-Debra A Breed (NY), $2,165.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 2ND, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-5.
|5—
|BEARS MAFIA, g, 4, Verrazano–Binavicar, by Vicar. ($87,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $70,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $11,400.
|2—
|San Juan Diego, g, 5, Heavy Breathing–Fortuesque, by Fortunate Prospect. ($24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $90,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc, Sunrise Stables, LLC & Golden Goose Enterprises (NY), $3,800.
|4—
|Magnetron, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Holy Heavens, by Holy Bull. ($57,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-SF Racing Group Inc (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $15,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-5.
|5—
|HAMPTON SPRING, f, 3, Hampton Court (AUS)–Printemps (CHI), by Hussonet. O-Rhonda L Cornum, B-Mr & Mrs Kory Cornum (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $9,120.
|2—
|Union Song, f, 4, Union Rags–Song Track, by Dixieland Band. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $3,040.
|3—
|Private Beach, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Let’s Get Married, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC and Team D, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $1,520.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
