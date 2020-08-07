North American Allowance Results August 7

|SAR, 5TH, AOC, $76,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 8-7.
|2—
|HONOR WAY, m, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Truth and Honor, by Yes It’s True. ($23,000 ’14 KEENOV; $77,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Saul J Kupferberg, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $41,800.
|3—
|Fair Regis, m, 6, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-John F Carberry (NY), $15,200.
|8—
|Slimey, f, 4, Quality Road–Argue, by Storm Cat. ($35,000 ’17 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Flying P Stable, B-Stone Farm (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|SAR, 8TH, ALW, $64,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-7.
|5—
|GIACOSA, f, 3, Tizway–Smart Engagement, by Smart Strike. O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC & Roderick Towle (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $35,200.
|1—
|Silky Blue, f, 3, Hard Spun–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($220,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $12,800.
|7—
|Jen’s Battle, f, 3, Declaration of War–Earth to Matilda, by First Samurai. ($50,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Drawing Away Stable and Beast Mode Racing LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $7,680.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (gd)
|MTH, 3RD, AOC, $63,344, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-7.
|2—
|PRETTI TRICKI, m, 5, Posse–Basic Trick, by Phone Trick. O-Fleming Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mildred Fleming (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Nik Juarez, $39,375.
|6—
|Crazy Daisy, m, 6, Sky Mesa–Shezacrazygirl, by Ide. O-Lyno E Maraspin, B-Red Oak Stable (NJ), $13,125.
|4—
|Windixiewin, m, 5, Hey Chub–Dixie Sunset, by Private Interview. O-Monica Ryan, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $6,563.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (my)
|WO, 3RD, ALW, $58,515, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-7.
|5—
|A BROKEN BREEZE, f, 4, Broken Vow–A Better Breeze, by Dixieland Band. O-Hopefield Farm, B-Stan Dodson (ON), T-Alexander F. McPherson, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $36,510.
|4—
|Super Patriotic, f, 4, Munnings–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. ($95,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), $10,142.
|3—
|Grand Mesa, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Empire Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $6,694.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $51,930, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-7.
|2—
|TAPPIN CAT, g, 4, Tritap–Elusory, by Broken Vow. O-Non Stop Stable, B-Paul L Fowler, Jr (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Jevian Toledo, $33,345.
|8—
|Fort Fortitude, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Running Clan, by Cherokee Run. ($55,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $9,450.
|3—
|Follow the Dog, g, 4, Bandbox–Two’s Cozy, by Cozzene. ($40,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Waldorf Racing Stables LLC, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|ELP, 8TH, ALW, $44,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-7.
|11—
|HOW IRONIC, f, 3, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Victoria H. Oliver, J-Rafael Bejarano, $26,400.
|5—
|Osaka Girl, f, 3, First Samurai–Turns My Head (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Amerman Racing LLC, B-Mrs Jerry Amerman (KY), $8,800.
|4—
|Jen Take Charge, f, 4, Will Take Charge–You Make Luvin Fun, by A.P. Indy. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-J&G Stables LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Mount Brilliant Farm & Ranch, LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,400, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-7.
|7—
|TENCH, g, 4, Majesticperfection–Biorra, by Smoke Glacken. O-Lloyd, Duncan, Check Racing, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Lewis, Michael J, B-Mr & Mrs Duncan Lloyd (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Victor Lebron, $24,000.
|2—
|Go Gone Gone, g, 6, Gone Astray–Gone to Paris, by All Gone. ($40,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Averill Racing LLC, B-Joseph Arango (FL), $9,400.
|1—
|Citrus Burst, g, 3, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: :54 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-7.
|2—
|BOURBON IN MAY, c, 4, More Than Ready–Much Rejoicing, by Distorted Humor. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-AJ Suited, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $24,000.
|8—
|Rocket Joe Copper, g, 7, Rock the Rock (IRE)–Oh Lovely, by Victory Gallop. O-Aspire Stables, B-Jerry Thomas Greve (IA), $8,400.
|5—
|Indimaaj, h, 5, Tapit–Lear’s Princess, by Lear Fan. ($37,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|GG, 4TH, ALW, $35,550, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-7.
|4—
|NARDINI, f, 4, Acclamation–Ismene, by Tribal Rule. ($160,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-Stephen Ferraro (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Kyle Frey, $21,060.
|1—
|Sing in the Wind, m, 5, Sought After–Sing for Gold, by Candi’s Gold. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), $7,020.
|6—
|Black Drop, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Midnight Margarita, by Slewdledo. O-La Penita Racing Stable, Gonzalez, Alvaro, James, Richard C and Parmentier, Jon, B-Roberto Gonzalez (CA), $4,212.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $35,550, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-7.
|3—
|SMILING ANGELO, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Citizen Bernstein, by Proud Citizen. O-Ferro Family Trust and Flores, Victor, B-Ferro Family Trust & Victor Flores (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Kyle Frey, $21,060.
|5—
|My Friend Tony, g, 6, Decarchy–Where’s My Heart, by Romanov (IRE). O-Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose, B-Roberto Gonzalez, Wright Batlin, Marc Batlin & Kathleen Parnello (CA), $7,020.
|2—
|Detangler, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Creme Rinse, by Lahooq (GB). O-Eaton, Terri and Gibson, Joe H, B-Terri Eaton & J H Gibson (CA), $4,212.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $34,189, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-7.
|2—
|GOLDEN GARTER, f, 4, Goldencents–Lemondropontherox, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $50,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-John Menary, B-Adrian Regan, Tony Hegarty,Keith Lazarz & Pat Barrett (KY), T-Gail Cox, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $19,157.
|1—
|Bobbi’s Legacy, f, 4, North Light (IRE)–Jayceetee, by Pleasant Tap. O-Russiani, Carrie and Grant, David, B-Carrie Russiani & David R Grant (ON), $7,663.
|4—
|Piquet, m, 6, Courageous Cat–American Prayer, by Quiet American. ($13,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $50,000 ’15 FTNAUG; $5,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Gattellaro, Tony Michael and Polo Management Services, B-Edward C Behringer & Thomas P Murray (NY), $3,512.
|Winning Time: 1:29 1/5 (fm)
|EVD, 8TH, AOC, $33,840, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-7.
|10—
|TREYS MIDNITE MOON, g, 5, Neko Bay–Peace Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Snake Racing LLC, B-David Thomas Rogers (LA), T-Corale A. Richards, J-Diego Saenz, $21,000.
|9—
|King of Candy, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Nala’s Pride, by Lion Heart. ($200,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Yelverton Stables LLC, B-Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Im a Cowboy Too, g, 6, Cowboy Cal–Smart Lady Too, by Clever Trick. O-Faucheux, Ron and Romero, Larry J, B-Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms, LLC (LA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-6.
|3—
|SPEAKTOMEOFLOVE, g, 3, Run Away and Hide–Awesome Truth, by Proudest Romeo. O-Benard Chatters, B-Benard Chatters (LA), T-Benard Chatters, J-Joe Stokes, $19,800.
|2—
|Louisiana Hero, g, 3, Afleet Alex–Montanis, by More Than Ready. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $6,600.
|1—
|Drilling Report, g, 3, My Pal Charlie–Closing Report, by Closing Argument. ($10,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Wildcat Racing Stable, LLC, B-Stephen Brown (LA), $3,630.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 8TH, AOC, $31,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-7.
|2—
|TONI ANN’S MIRACLE, m, 5, Hear No Evil–Baliwink, by Gimmeawink. ($10,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Carol Hershe (FL), T-Greg Tracy, J-Alex Birzer, $18,600.
|6—
|Shackadelic, f, 3, Shackleford–Caseys Irish Pride, by Salt Lake. ($55,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $32,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Miller, Joe and Simon, Bill, B-Reggie Beeson & Tim Beeson (KY), $6,200.
|1—
|Fabulous Girl, m, 6, Maclean’s Music–Lemon Drop Girl, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Martin Brothers, Inc, B-Dr K K Jayaraman MD & Dr Vilasini Devi Jayaraman MD (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 8-7.
|4—
|VALENTINES DAY, f, 3, Summer Front–Castanea, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Love Partnership Interests LP, B-Indian Creek (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Diego Saenz, $18,000.
|1—
|Blessed Anna, f, 3, Fast Anna–Pleasantly Blessed, by Pleasant Tap. ($50,000 ’18 ESLOCT). O-OM Racing Stable, LLC, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $6,800.
|5—
|My Little Rosy, f, 4, Handsome Mike–Goodbye Beautiful, by Goodbye Doeny. O-Rocha’s Racing Stables, LLC, B-Ponder Hill, Inc (FL), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:32 2/5 (fm)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $30,120, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-6.
|1—
|YES HE CAN, g, 3, Can the Man–Rally the Troops, by War Chant. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-C.J. McMahon, $18,000.
|4—
|Broadway Ice, g, 4, Ice Box–Broadway News, by Forestry. O-Garald W Wollesen, B-Dream Walkin’ Farm, Inc (KY), $6,000.
|7—
|Calculating King, c, 4, K One King–Cool Calculations, by Chimes Band. O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Red Tail Ridge Racing Stables LLC (OK), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 8-6.
|2—
|FANCY CONCHO, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $17,325.
|4—
|Night Train Wayne, g, 4, Brother Derek–Jenny Redi Made, by Hero’s Tribute. O-Shiasiah McCanns, B-Arlene McCanns (WV), $5,775.
|1—
|Mayhem Like Me, g, 4, Great Notion–Longfield Star, by Allen’s Prospect. O-Fairview Farm (E H Walters), B-Fairview Farm (WV), $2,888.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-7.
|6—
|DUBAI WAS LIT, f, 4, Midshipman–Hot Sauce, by Prized. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Sunday Diaz, Jr., $17,325.
|3—
|Ultimate Justice, f, 3, Race Day–Fun Given, by Point Given. ($16,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Mauricio Rodriguez, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $5,775.
|5—
|Mama’s Grey Ghost, f, 3, Violence–Merchant, by Silver Ghost. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Davis, Raymond L and Super C Racing Inc, B-Offshoot Farm LLC (KY), $2,888.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (sy)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-7.
|1—
|BRIDGING THE GAP, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $17,360.
|6—
|Campy Cash, f, 3, Race Day–Cash Reserve, by Distorted Humor. ($42,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Vince Campanella, B-John B Penn (FL), $5,600.
|2—
|Boundtobebad, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
