North American Graded Stakes Results August 1

HOPEFUL GROWTH , f, 3, Tapiture–Maiden America, by Rock Hard Ten. ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), T-Anthony R. Margotta, Jr., J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $120,000.

Project Whiskey, f, 3, Tapizar–Over the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($35,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), $40,000.

Eve of War, f, 3, Declaration of War–Special Thanks, by Broken Vow. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), $20,000.