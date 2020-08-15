North American Graded Stakes Results August 15

|ALABAMA S. (G1), SAR, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/4M, 8-15.
|5—
|SWISS SKYDIVER, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $275,000.
|4—
|Bonny South, f, 3, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $100,000.
|6—
|Harvey’s Lil Goil, f, 3, American Pharoah–Gloria S, by Tapit. O-Estate of Harvey A Clarke and Braverman, Paul, B-Harvey A Clarke (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Envoutante, Crystal Ball, Spice Is Nice, Fire Coral.
|Winning Time: 2:03 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 1HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 1.15, 10.60, 5.30.
|KING EDWARD S. (G2), WO, $134,808, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-15.
|2—
|MARCH TO THE ARCH, g, 5, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $79,144.
|7—
|Admiralty Pier, g, 5, English Channel–Full Steam Ahead, by Kitten’s Joy. ($100,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Lunsford, Bruce, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $26,381.
|5—
|Silent Poet, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $15,829.
|Also Ran: Mr Ritz (GB), Delaware (GB), Dream Maker, Eskiminzin, Argentello (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:32 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2, 1.
|Odds: 3.80, 8.05, 3.85.
|DANCE SMARTLY S. (G2), WO, $132,434, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 8-15.
|2—
|THEODORA B., m, 5, Ghostzapper–Dyna Waltz (GB), by Dynaformer. O-Augustin Stable, B-Augustin Stables (KY), T-Michael W. Dickinson, J-Justin Stein, $79,144.
|1—
|Etoile, f, 4, Siyouni (FR)–Milena’s Dream (IRE), by Authorized (IRE). O-Peter Brant, Mrs. M.V. Magnier and Mrs. Paul Shanahan. B-Dominique Ades Hazan, Geraldine Henochsberg & Patrick Fellous, $26,381.
|4—
|Elizabeth Way (IRE), f, 4, Frankel (GB)–Maids Causeway (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. (58,000EUR 2019 GOFNOV). O-John J McCormack, B-Godolphin (IRE), $14,510.
|Also Ran: Art of Almost, Bold Script, Romantic Pursuit.
|Winning Time: 2:02 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 11.05, 1.45, 2.05.
|BOLD VENTURE S. (G3), WO, $106,091, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-15.
|4—
|PINK LLOYD, g, 8, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $67,838.
|3—
|Olympic Runner, g, 4, Gio Ponti–Nadadora, by Carson City. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Eutrophia Farm LTD (KY), $18,844.
|2—
|Malibu Secret, g, 6, Malibu Moon–Ain’t No Tellin’, by Dynaformer. O-1569389 Ontario, Inc and Schickedanz, Bruno, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $10,364.
|Also Ran: Roaring Forties, Magical Man, White Flag, Dun Drum.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 7.00, 10.35.
