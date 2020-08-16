North American Graded Stakes Results August 16

|SEAWAY S. (CAN-G3), WO, $96,281, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-16.
|2—
|SOUPER ESCAPE, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Cry and Catch Me, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Luis Contreras, $56,525.
|5—
|Painting, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Handpainted, by A.P. Indy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura), Sikura, Glenn and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), $18,842.
|8—
|Amalfi Coast, f, 4, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $11,305.
|Also Ran: Another Time, Sister Peacock, Charmaine’s Mia, Miss Mosaic, Gamble’s Candy.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|Margins: 1, NO, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 3.10, 2.50.
