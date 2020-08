North American Graded Stakes Results August 21

SNEAKING OUT , f, 4, Indian Evening–Maddie’s Odyssey, by Kitten’s Joy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN Racing (CA), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.

Amuse, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Witty, by Distorted Humor. O-Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R, Bass, Ramona S and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Raydelz Stable (KY), $20,000.

Gingham, f, 3, Quality Road–Chapel, by Pulpit. ($420,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane, B-Stone Farm (KY), $12,000.