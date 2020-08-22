North American Graded Stakes Results August 22

|PACIFIC CLASSIC S. (G1), DMR, $500,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 8-22.
|5—
|MAXIMUM SECURITY, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Lil Indy, by Anasheed. O-West, Gary, West, Mary, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $300,000.
|6—
|Sharp Samurai, g, 6, First Samurai–Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). ($85,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark, B-Cudney Stables (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Midcourt, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. ($450,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Higher Power, Mirinaque (ARG), Dark Vader.
|Winning Time: 2:01 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 0.40, 10.10, 7.40.
|FOURSTARDAVE H. (G1), SAR, $400,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-22.
|5—
|HALLADAY, c, 4, War Front–Hightap, by Tapit. O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & WinchellThoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $220,000.
|4—
|Got Stormy, m, 5, Get Stormy–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. ($23,000 ’16 KEESEP; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Gary Barber, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|Casa Creed, c, 4, Jimmy Creed–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Emmaus (IRE), Raging Bull (FR), Without Parole (GB), Uni (GB), Valid Point, Chewing Gum.
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 10.70, 10.60.
|DEL MAR OAKS (G1), DMR, $252,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 8-22.
|7—
|RED LARK (IRE), f, 3, Epaulette (AUS)–Firecrest (IRE), by Darshaan (GB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Mrs S M Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), $150,000.
|2—
|California Kook, f, 3, Boisterous–Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA), $50,000.
|4—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Neige Blanche (FR), Carpe Vinum, Laura’s Light, Guitty (FR), Parkour, Miss Extra (FR), Aqua Seaform Shame.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HF, 1.
|Odds: 19.10, 27.20, 3.90.
|DEL MAR H. (G2), DMR, $203,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 8-22.
|7—
|RED KING, h, 6, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|1—
|United, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), $40,000.
|10—
|Originaire (IRE), c, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 70,000gns 2019 TATFEB). O-BG Stables, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Proud Pedro (FR), Oscar Dominguez (IRE), Another Mystery, North County Guy, Ward ‘n Jerry, Combatant, Big Buzz, New Year.
|Winning Time: 2:15 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.30, 0.70, 10.00.
|PHILIP H. ISELIN S. (G3), MTH, $190,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-22.
|*2—
|WARRIOR’S CHARGE, c, 4, Munnings–Battling Brook, by Broken Vow. O-Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Al Shaquab Racing (FL), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Paco Lopez, $120,000.
|3—
|Pirate’s Punch, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Bal Harbour, g, 5, First Samurai–Casino Transaction, by Carson City. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Just Whistle.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 4.50, 1.80.
|***Pirate’s Punch finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|GREEN FLASH H. (G3), DMR, $101,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-22.
|7—
|CHAOS THEORY, g, 5, Curlin–Chaotic Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($260,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Bluewater Sales & Mike Carpenter (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
|3—
|Baja Sur, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $20,000.
|4—
|Torosay, g, 4, Goldencents–Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. O-WC Racing Inc, B-W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Mikes Tiznow, Mesut, Sparky Ville, Irish Heatwave.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, NO, NO.
|Odds: 1.80, 4.60, 10.80.
|TORREY PINES S. (G3), DMR, $100,500, 3YO, F, 1M, 8-22.
|3—
|HARVEST MOON, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. O-Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B, B-Alice Bamford (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|2—
|Secret Keeper, f, 3, Into Mischief–Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Paige Anne, f, 3, Take Charge Indy–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R, Mathiesen, Kimberly and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Aurelia Garland, Provocation, Sheza Girly Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 5 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 2.00, 24.50.
