North American Graded Stakes Results August 23

|DIANA S. (G1), SAR, $485,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 8-23.
|3—
|RUSHING FALL, m, 5, More Than Ready–Autumnal, by Forestry. ($320,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $275,000.
|6—
|Mean Mary, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|5—
|Sistercharlie (IRE), m, 6, Myboycharlie (IRE)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (12,000EUR ’15 ARQOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (IRE), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Starship Jubilee, Call Me Love (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 2.10, 3.25.
|DEL MAR MILE H. (G2), DMR, $152,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-23.
|4—
|MO FORZA, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. O-Bardy Farm and OG Boss, B-Bardy Farm (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $90,000.
|8—
|Restrainedvengence, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Royal Ship (BRZ), c, 4, Midshipman–Bela Val (BRZ), by Val Royal (FR). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc and Siena Farm LLC, B-Haras Belmont (BRZ), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Bob and Jackie, Galilean, Overdue, Bombard, Kiwi’s Dream (AUS), Dreams of Valor.
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 1/4, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 14.50, 5.70.
