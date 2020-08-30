North American Graded Stakes Results August 30

|SHUVEE S. (G3), SAR, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-30.
|3—
|LETRUSKA, f, 4, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Joel Rosario, $68,750.
|9—
|Royal Flag, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $25,000.
|4—
|Our Super Freak, f, 4, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Golden Award, Lucky Stride, Bellera, Another Broad, Nonna Madeline, Lucky Move.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.65, 4.90, 10.50.
