August 8, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results August 7

SORRENTO S. (G2), DMR, $150,500, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-7.
4— MY GIRL RED, f, 2, Texas Red–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Erich G Brehm, B-Erich Brehm (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-Flavien Prat, $90,000.
1— Get On the Bus, f, 2, Uncle Mo–Storybook (UAE), by Halling. ($150,000 ’19 FTSAUG; $340,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $30,000.
3— Exchange Vows, f, 2, Tapiture–Champagne Exchange, by Exchange Rate. ($6,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Tricar Stables, Inc, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), $18,000.
Also Ran: Scat’s Choice, September Secret, Scaterra.
Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
Margins: 4 3/4, 5, 1HF.
Odds: 0.90, 2.80, 19.90.
SARATOGA SPECIAL S. (G2), SAR, $150,000, 2YO, 6F, 8-7.
10— JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-J Kirk Robison, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
9— Therideofalifetime, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cosmic Evolution, by Proud Citizen. O-Stephen L Fidel, B-Stephen Lawrence Fidel (KY), $30,000.
7— Momos, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Secure Investments, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Garoppolo, Cazadero, Papetu, Market Alert, Pickin’ Time, Hold the Salsa.
Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 3, 4, 1 3/4.
Odds: 3.10, 3.75, 7.50.

