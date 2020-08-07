North American Graded Stakes Results August 7

|SARATOGA SPECIAL S. (G2), SAR, $150,000, 2YO, 6F, 8-7.
|10—
|JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-J Kirk Robison, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|9—
|Therideofalifetime, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cosmic Evolution, by Proud Citizen. O-Stephen L Fidel, B-Stephen Lawrence Fidel (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Momos, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Secure Investments, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Garoppolo, Cazadero, Papetu, Market Alert, Pickin’ Time, Hold the Salsa.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.10, 3.75, 7.50.
Leave a Reply