North American Graded Stakes Results August 8

TIZ THE LAW , c, 3, Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow. ($110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Manuel Franco, $535,000.

Caracaro, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Peace Time, by War Front. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Global Thoroughbred and Top Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $185,000.

4—