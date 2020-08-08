North American Graded Stakes Results August 8

|TRAVERS S. (G1), SAR, $980,000, 3YO, 1 1/4M, 8-8.
|6—
|TIZ THE LAW, c, 3, Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow. ($110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Manuel Franco, $535,000.
|7—
|Caracaro, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Peace Time, by War Front. ($95,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Global Thoroughbred and Top Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $185,000.
|4—
|Max Player, c, 3, Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. O-Hall, George E and SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corp, B-K & G Stables (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: South Bend, Country Grammer, Uncle Chuck, Shivaree.
|Winning Time: 2:00 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 2, 2.
|Odds: 0.50, 11.00, 11.40.
|BALLERINA S. (G1), SAR, $300,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-8.
|1—
|SERENGETI EMPRESS, f, 4, Alternation–Havisham, by Bernardini. ($25,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Tri Eques Bloodstock, LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Luis Saez, $165,000.
|4—
|Bellafina, f, 4, Quality Road–Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($800,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Victim of Love, f, 4, Speightstown–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Come Dancing, Letruska, Pink Sands, Cookie Dough.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.15, 2.70, 10.90.
|TEST S. (G1), SAR, $291,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-8.
|5—
|GAMINE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $165,000.
|6—
|Venetian Harbor, f, 3, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Dominic, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Up in Smoke, f, 3, The Big Beast–Therese, by Exchange Rate. ($45,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $230,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Black Type Thoroughbreds and R A Hill Stable, B-John D Rio & Carole A Rio (FL), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Perfect Alibi, Mrs. Danvers.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, 6HF, 7.
|Odds: 0.30, 3.00, 16.50.
|TROY S. (G3), SAR, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 8-8.
|*2—
|AMERICAN SAILOR, g, 8, City Zip–Yesshesarocket, by Yes It’s True. ($50,000 ’13 KEESEP; $100,000 2014 OBSAPR). O-Raj Jagnanan, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-Wayne Potts, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $110,000.
|4—
|Shekky Shebaz, g, 5, Cape Blanco (IRE)–Rose Ransom, by Red Ransom. ($5,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Ashford Stud, Tammy Barnes & Dr Bernard Vertuca (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Imprimis, g, 6, Broken Vow–Shoppers Return, by Put It Back. O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Chewing Gum, Pulsate, Lonhtwist, Pure Sensation.
|Winning Time: 1:01 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 7.40, 3.45, 2.95.
|***Imprimis finished first but was disqualified and placed third.
|BEST PAL S. (G2), DMR, $151,000, 2YO, 6F, 8-8.
|6—
|WESTON, g, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Elke, by Dixie Union. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan, B-Evadi Farm Team (KY), T-Ryan Hanson, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $90,000.
|7—
|Girther, c, 2, Brody’s Cause–Tea Dancer, by Afternoon Deelites. ($2,500 ’18 KEENOV; $4,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $20,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $30,000.
|*1—
|Sonic Brees, r, 2, Maclean’s Music–Miss Hetty, by Congrats. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Strauss, William, Suarez, Kyle and Tsukashima, Darin, B-Springhouse Farm, Olin Gentry & John F Goldthorpe (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Ambivalent, Schnell, Herd Immunity, Roderick.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 32.90, 22.00.
|***Ambivalent finished third but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|YELLOW RIBBON H. (G2), DMR, $151,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-8.
|2—
|BODHICITTA (GB), f, 4, Showcasing (GB)–Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (55,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 100,000GBP ’18 GUKAPR; 60,000gns ’19 TATGNS). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Fonthills Farm & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB), $90,000.
|3—
|Tonahutu (IRE), m, 6, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. (15,000GBP ’15 DONAUG). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William, B-Ringfort Stud (IRE), $30,000.
|5—
|Harmless, f, 4, Creative Cause–Acenda, by Latent Heat. O-Agave Racing Stable, B-Rick Arzola (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Prancealot (IRE), Beau Recall (IRE), Summering, Keeper Ofthe Stars.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 11.30, 30.90.
|WAYA S. (G3), SAR, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 8-8.
|4—
|MY SISTER NAT (FR), m, 5, Acclamation (GB)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (20,000EUR ’16 ARQFEB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (FR), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|1—
|Mrs. Sippy, m, 5, Blame–Qushchi (GB), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Andrew Stone, B-Andrew Stone (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Fools Gold, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Moment of Majesty, by Saint Liam. ($180,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $425,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Wise Racing LLC, B-Regis Farms LP (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Beau Belle, Olympic Games (FR), Quiet Dignity.
|Winning Time: 2:30 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.45, 1.45, 6.10.
Leave a Reply