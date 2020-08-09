North American Graded Stakes Results August 9

|LA JOLLA H. (G3), DMR, $126,500, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-9.
|6—
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT, c, 3, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $75,000.
|7—
|Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna, B-SteppingStone Farm (KY), $25,000.
|2—
|K P All Systems Go, c, 3, More Than Ready–Salonsun (GER), by Monsun (GER). ($52,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Karl Pergola, B-Vivien Malloy (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Kanderel, Azul Coast, I’m Leaving You, Ajourneytofreedom, Indian Peak.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, HD, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.10, 13.30.
