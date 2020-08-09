North American Graded Stakes Results August 9

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT , c, 3, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Umberto Rispoli, $75,000.

Storm the Court, c, 3, Court Vision–My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. ($5,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $60,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna, B-SteppingStone Farm (KY), $25,000.

