North American Maiden Winners August 25

Daredevil–Blue Valentine by Silver Train; TWICE SMITTEN, f, 2, CBY, Msw, 8-24, 6f, 1:11 . B-Windylea Farm-NY, LLC (NY.).

Hard Spun–Lisa’s Booby Trap by Drewman; LISA’S LEGACY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 8-25, 5fT, 1:00 . B-Katierich Farms (KY.). *1/2 to Not That Brady (G1P$266,020).

Itsthesameoldsong–Mini Mostest by Atticus; FIRST SONG, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Sangaree–Amalfitana by Thewayyouare; PARKER, g, 2, IND, Msw, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Elliott Ventures (IN.).

Turbo Compressor–Cool Corredor by El Corredor; JOE COOL, g, 2, IND, Msw, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Triple D Partners LLC & Debbie Trennepohl (IN.). $5,900 ’19 INDOCT.

Bayern–Miss Ann Perry by Afleet Alex; MARQUEE THUNDER, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 8-24, 1 1/16mT, 1:50 4/5. B-Bobby J McIntyre (KY.). $200,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Carpe Diem–Melissa Jo by Fusaichi Pegasus; CARPE AMORINA, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-24, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY.). $8,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to High Dollar Woman (G2).

Elusive Quality–Lemon Tiz by Lemon Drop Kid; LEMON POPPER, f, 3, PID, Msw, 8-25, 1m 70y, 1:43 4/5. B-Frank Irvin (KY.).

Flashpoint–Our Dalila by Our Emblem; VITA, f, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 8-25, a1mT, 1:40 4/5. B-Brett A. Brinkman (LA.). *1/2 to Intimissimi (SW$305,085) *1/2 to Tujuacagofast (MSW$334,770).

Golden Lad–Weak Dollar Policy by Fusaichi Pegasus; ISABELLAALEXA, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 8-25, 1m, 1:41 . B-Haralabes Maravelias (MD.).

He’s Had Enough–Three Comma Kid by Latent Heat; TRES MAGNIFIQUE, f, 3, ASD, Mcl 5000, 8-24, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-LynnDale Farm (FL.). $3,700 ’18 OBSJAN; $1,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Jack Milton–Orangeblackandgold by Rock Hard Ten; JACKSONS GOLD, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 8-25, 7 1/2fT, 1:34 1/5. B-Randy Burkett (IN.).

Kettle Corn–Fun Size by Frost Giant; MY PONY EXPRESS, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:09 3/5. B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH.).

Last Gunfighter–On a High Cloud ($465,840), by Cloud Hopping; GUNFIGHTER’S GIRL, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 8-25, 7f, 1:27 2/5. B-James Nolan (PA.).

Run Away and Hide–On the Beach by Any Given Saturday; ITASCA, g, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 8-25, 1 1/16m, 1:50 1/5. B-Monticule (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Ransom Due ($280,597), by Catienus; MARY ELIZABETH, f, 3, PID, Msw, 8-25, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Thomas G. McClay (PA.).

Society’s Chairman–Krz Executive by Bold Executive; KRZ SOCIETY, f, 3, FE, Mcl 4500, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON.).

Talent Search–Saint Jackie by Your Eminence; SAINT ADORABLE, g, 3, PID, Mcl 5000, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Carl L. Hess Jr. (PA.).

Timber Legend–Good Will by B L’s Appeal; WORN A BIT, g, 3, CBY, Mcl 25000, 8-24, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Eugene Boehlke & Rita Boehlke (MN.). $2,500 ’18 MINAUG.

Warrior’s Reward–Halo’s Notebook by Notebook; WARRIORS REVENGE, g, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Patrick A. Everard & Elizabeth Everard (NY.). *1/2 to Freud’s Notebook (MSW$427,306).

Zip Quik–Oneotwo by Salute the Sarge; BUCKSHOT PETE, c, 3, ARP, Mcl 5000, 8-24, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Brian J. Stivers (CO.).

Alternation–Dixie Kate by Dixieland Heat; DIXIE NATION, f, 4, PRM, Msw, 8-24, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Patrick Waresk (KY.). $2,500 ’16 KEENOV.

Bodemeister–Seeking Simplicity by Seeking the Gold; SIMPLY FAST, f, 4, FP, Mcl 7500, 8-24, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Sea Horse Breeders, LLC. (KY.). $40,000 ’17 KEESEP; $1,700 2020 KEEJAN.

Broken Vow–Stormy’s Smile by Stormy Atlantic; THERISASTORMBREWIN, g, 4, FL, Msw, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Francis Paolangeli (NY.).

Daaher–Church Street by Holy Bull; DAAHER STREET, g, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 8-25, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-John C Hajduk (IN.).

Distorted Humor–Storminthegarden by Stormy Atlantic; FUNNY FLOWERS, f, 4, CBY, Mcl 5000, 8-24, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.). $40,000 ’17 KEESEP; $150,000 2018 FTFMAR; $17,000 2020 KEEJAN.