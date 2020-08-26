North American Maiden Winners August 26

Indian Firewater–Secret Shadow by Officer; INDIAN SECRET, f, 2, ALB, Msw, 8-26, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Mike H. Carson (NM.).

Malibu Moon–Yara (G2$398,390), by Put It Back; MOON SWAG, f, 2, ALB, Msw, 8-26, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY.). $150,000 ’19 KEESEP. *Full to Heavy Roller ($379,267).

Producer (GB)–Pomaria by War Front; SCORSESE, g, 2, BTP, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $2,700 ’19 KEESEP. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Quality Road–Collective by Bernardini; TATE, c, 2, DEL, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). *1/2 to Shared Sense (G3$327,745).

Violence–Tash Dash by Coronado’s Quest; DASH TO THE TOP, f, 2, SAR, Mcl 50000, 8-26, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-New Phoenix Racing, LLC (KY.).

Americain–Smart Deputy by Smart Strike; AMERICAIN JOEY, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,200 ’18 KEESEP.

Amwaal–Wild Heart by El Corredor; STRONG HEART, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Jennifer Ann Johnson & Jerry Johnson (WV.).

Big Brown–Caymus Girl by Lion Heart; KODIAK BROWN, g, 3, FL, Mcl 7500, 8-26, 1m 70y, 1:48 3/5. B-Maryann Hurtubise & Everett Estabrooks (NY.).

Boys At Tosconova–Evangeline’s Hope by City Zip; CAT GLASSES KATHY, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 8-26, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Barry R. Ostrager (NY.). $1,000 ’17 FTNOCT.

Central Banker–Lazeka by Belong to Me; BANKERS DAUGHTER, f, 3, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC &High Over Stables (NY.).

Curlin–Magically by Mr. Greeley; MONEY COMETH, c, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY.). $100,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Flatter–Katama by Medaglia d’Oro; KATAMA BAY, c, 3, LAD, Mcl 5000, 8-25, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Vineyard Racing, LLC (KY.).

Giant’s Causeway–Texas to a Tee by Purge; TEXAS GIANT, g, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 8-25, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (FL.). $75,000 2019 OBSJUN. *Full to Mississippi Delta (G3$731,638).

Greeley’s Conquest–Kitty’s Charge by Exchange Rate; WYOMING CONQUEST, g, 3, BTP, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Millard R. Seldin Rev. Trust (WY.).

Lea–Soloing by Runaway Groom; DIPPING IN, f, 3, SAR, Mcl 40000, 8-26, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 4/5. B-Center Hills Farm (OK.). $85,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Louie Villain–Prizes by Prized; MACADOOOO KID, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 8-26, 5 1/2f, 1:09 3/5. B-Bruce Tallisman (OH.). *1/2 to Proper Discretion (MSW$543,491).

Maclean’s Music–Pete’s Fancy (G1P$405,586), by Peteski; MADAM MACLEAN, f, 3, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 5 1/2fT, 1:02 2/5. B-Charles V. Muth & Paul King (KY.). $52,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $120,000 ’18 KEEJAN. *1/2 to Tres Borrachos (MG2$1,046,233).

Race Day–Bright Reply by Yonaguska; IT’S A MANS WORLD, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 8-26, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Randall Hays Blevins (OH.).

Road Ruler–Jolie Good by Mister Jolie; JOLIE RULER, f, 3, FP, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Dawn Martin (IL.).

Street Boss–Marieval by El Prado (IRE); ABOVE PAR, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 8-26, 7 1/2fT, 1:34 2/5. B-Winchester Farm (KY.). $57,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Infinite Fiesta ($264,990).

Warrior’s Reward–One Last Nitemare by Woke Up Dreamin; ROSEFINCH, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 8-26, 1m 70y, 1:47 . B-Kenneth Waters & Norman Lee Polack (KY.). $4,200 ’17 KEENOV.