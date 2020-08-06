North American Maiden Winners August 6

Bind–Bond’s Babe by Johannesburg; CHU CHU’S LEGACY, c, 2, EVD, Msw, 8-6, 5f, :59 3/5. B-J. Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA.). $4,000 ’19 ESLOCT.

Declaration of War–Elatha by Malibu Moon; GUARDIAN MOON, f, 2, SAR, Msw, 8-6, 5 1/2fT, 1:03 4/5. B-3C Stable, LLC (NY.).

Fed Biz–Bright Magic by Prized; LAMPLIGHTER JACK, c, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 8-6, 5f, 1:00 . B-Bo Hirsch, L.L.C. (KY.). $10,000 ’19 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Exfactor(G3).

Kantharos–Star of Gallantry by Warrior’s Reward; CARIMBA, f, 2, IND, Msw, 8-6, 5fT, 1:00 4/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (IN.). $155,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Lent–Finality’s Charmer by Finality; LITTLE BLACK DRESS, f, 2, HST, Moc 50000, 8-6, 3 1/2f, :39 1/5. B-Sandra M. Loseth (BC.). C$10,000 ’19 BRCSEP.

Mark Valeski–Tranquil Song by Unbridled’s Song; ISOLATE, c, 2, GP, Msw, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL.). $70,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Sum of the Parts–Cayman Kai by Lemon Drop Kid; TWIN SISTERS, f, 2, EVD, Msw, 8-5, 5f, 1:00 . B-Love Partnership Interests, L. P. (LA.).

Wicked Strong–Endless Rules by Roman Ruler; STRONG RULES, g, 2, CBY, Msw, 8-5, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA.).

Boisterous–Timothyfourseven by Street Boss; IS THIS IT, f, 3, EMD, Mcl 5000, 8-6, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.).

City Zip–Flowerbomb by Mineshaft; BUTTERED NOODLES, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 8-6, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-John D. Gunther (KY.). $85,000 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Emcee–Lost Dreams by Indian Charlie; SOPHIE RULES, f, 3, MNR, Mcl 15000, 8-5, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Clark O. Brewster (NY.). $1,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Empire Way–Special Holiday by Private Gold; SHELBY R., f, 3, EMD, Mcl 15000, 8-5, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Melvin Mellick & Lori Mellick (WA.).

Ghostzapper–Lightning Lucy by Giant’s Causeway; HOLY SAINT, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 8-6, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Adena Springs (ON.).

Girolamo–Unbridled Lassie by Unbridled; SAY WHEN, g, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 8-5, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Ken Burton (KY.). $7,000 ’18 KEEJAN.

Global Response–Slick Philly by Silent Name (JPN); FLYING SOFIA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 8-6, 5fT, :59 3/5. B-Robert Droese (FL.).

Heat Shimmer–City Wife by City Place; R B BANNER, g, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 8-5, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-RNB Farms, Richard Kern & Elizabeth Kern (IN.).

Last Gunfighter–Bethaven by Victory Gallop; CALS MY PAL, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 8-5, 6f, 1:12 . B-William E. Riddle, Jr. (PA.). $11,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Machen–Delightful Magic by Mineshaft; JOVIAL JOHN, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-5, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-J Michael Baird (WV.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Indescribable (MG3$476,159), by Pleasant Tap; FANTASTIC DAY, g, 3, EMD, Mcl 8000, 8-5, 6f, 1:09 . B-Courtlandt Farm (KY.). $500,000 ’18 FTSAUG.

Medallist–Flash Riot by Crowd Pleaser; FLASHINTHENIGHT, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 25000, 8-5, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Lee H. Vosters (PA.). *Full to Flashy Kyem(SP$448,722).

Mr. Besilu–Mikalas Mission by Yonaguska; BROTHER JUKEBOX, g, 3, EVD, Mcl 5000, 8-5, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Cynthia Wade (AR.).

Race Day–Love Ridge by Siphon (BRZ); KENNEDY’S DAY, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 8-5, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Haroldson Thoroughbreds LLC (MN.). $7,500 ’18 MINAUG.

Rattlesnake Bridge–Switchboard by Bernardini; SWITCHRATTLENROLL, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 12500, 8-5, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds (KY.).

Ready’s Image–Stormonthehorizon by Thunder Gulch; SENT FOR HIS GLORY, g, 3, IND, Msw, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Larry Goodwin & Robin Berryhill (IN.). $10,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Revolutionary–Carmaletta by Chief Seattle; EMOLGA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 8-6, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-C. Kidder, N. Cole, & Linda Griggs (KY.). $3,500 ’17 KEENOV; $1,100 ’18 KEESEP.

Silent Name (JPN)–Money Shaker by Tumblebrutus; BETTER BOOGIE, g, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 8-6, 6 1/2fT, 1:15 2/5. B-Jennifer Leuty (ON.). C$8,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Souper Speedy–Moonlite Glint by Bold N’ Flashy; SPEEDY MOONLITE, g, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Paul Buttigieg (ON.).

Souper Speedy–Queenie’s Gold by Tapit; QUEEN’S SPEED, f, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 8-6, 6 1/2fT, 1:16 1/5. B-Paradox Farm, Inc. (ON.). C$39,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Stay Thirsty–Smarty Prance by Added Edge; STAYCATION, g, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 8-6, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN.).

Take Charge Indy–Peppermint Queen by Zanjero; BIJEMINI SLEW, g, 3, FL, Msw, 8-6, 1m 70y, 1:47 4/5. B-Patricia Ziefle, DVM & Bloom Racing (NY.). $62,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Tale of the Cat–Bossy Boots by Street Boss; KITTEN HEELS, f, 3, FL, Mcl 12500, 8-6, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Danzel Brendemuehl, Clocker Z Racing Stable, LLC & Susan Powers (NY.).

Treasure Beach (GB)–Sydneyrella (SP$292,983), by Bring the Heat; SYDNEY’S TREASURE, f, 3, AP, Mcl 12500, 8-6, 1mT, 1:39 . B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IN.).

Wicked Strong–Erin Enchanted by Lion Heart; TEMPUS, g, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 8-6, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Meritage LLC, Angelo Ferro & Larry Connor (KY.). $25,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Baptistry–Angel Soup by Alphabet Soup; BRYCE’S ANGEL, g, 4, TDN, Mcl 5000, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Craig Bargowski (MI.).

Big Band Sound–Hennessy’s Deeds by Hennessy; NINE SHOTS, g, 4, EVD, Mcl 5000, 8-5, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Troy Thibodeaux (LA.).

Capo Bastone–Brooksdonedancin by Montbrook; TEENER, f, 4, IND, Mcl 32000, 8-6, 1 1/16mT, 1:52 . B-Casey Seaman (IN.).

Estevan–Speed Launch by Alydeed; COCO PADRINO, f, 4, ASD, Mcl 5000, 8-5, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Gordon Alger (SK.).

Macho Uno–Black Lace by Afleet Alex; MACHO JACK, g, 4, SAR, Mcl 20000, 8-6, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Adena Springs (KY.). $175,000 ’17 KEESEP; $155,000 2018 OBSJUN.

Maclean’s Music–To Give by Bluegrass Cat; LIVE AID, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 25000, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Robert T. Manfuso & Katharine M. Voss (MD.).

Mucho Macho Man–Sweet Memo by Bernstein; SWEET AS CANBE, f, 4, CBY, Mcl 25000, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Roger Pelster & Steve Frum (MN.). $16,500 ’17 MINAUG.

Run Away and Hide–Rendlake Lady by Posse; REND LAKE BABY, f, 4, AP, Mcl 12500, 8-6, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Kenneth Hutchens (IL.).

Brother Derek–Say What You Want by Windsor Castle; BRILLIANT IDEAS, g, 5, CT, Mcl 5000, 8-6, 4 1/2f, :54 1/5. B-Rene Moore & Rachael Moore & Mary Moore (WV.).

Data Link–Elusive Hope by Elusive Quality; METADATA, g, 5, WO, Mcl 7500, 8-6, 1 1/16m, 1:48 4/5. B-Hope Stock Farm (ON.).

Hightail–Steal the Dance by Tapit; SOMTHINGSCANDALOUS, m, 5, CBY, Mcl 16000, 8-6, 7 1/2fT, 1:30 . B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $6,500 ’16 FTKOCT.

Raise the Bluff–Explicit Dream by Explicit; CONTINUE ON VICTOR, g, 5, EMD, Mcl 5000, 8-5, 6f, 1:11 . B-Tamra Ruther (WA.).

Strong Hope–Yesterday by Forest Camp; YESTERDAYS KISSES, m, 5, IND, Mcl 10000, 8-6, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Kim Hammond (IN.).