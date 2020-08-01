North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 1

|CARESS S., SAR, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-1.
|9—
|CARIBA, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|5—
|Jakarta, m, 5, Bustin Stones–T J’s Stormy Wit, by Stormello. ($35,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $40,000.
|3—
|Sweet Bye and Bye, m, 5, Sky Mesa–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (PA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Introduced, Dalika (GER), I’llhandalthecash, Miss Gossip (IRE), Mother Mother, Getmotherarose, Saratoga Treasure.
|Winning Time: 1:01 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, 2HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 9.20, 11.10.
|REAL GOOD DEAL S., DMR, $125,500, 3YO, 7F, 7-31.
|4—
|EL TIGRE TERRIBLE, g, 3, Smiling Tiger–King City Kitty, by Gotham City. ($18,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Martin Bach (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $71,250.
|1—
|Rookie Mistake, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $23,750.
|7—
|Lightning Fast, g, 3, Violence–Cecileabration, by Graeme Hall. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Phantom Boss, Margot’s Boy, Clayton Delaney, Let’s Rejoyce.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.80, 6.50.
|GREENWOOD S., WO, $111,848, 3YO, 6FT, 8-1.
|2—
|FORESTER’S TURN, g, 3, Old Forester–Eff Bee Eye, by Philanthropist. O-Rolph A Davis, B-Dr Rolph A Davis (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Kazushi Kimura, $67,109.
|1—
|Forester’s Fortune, g, 3, Old Forester–Nursery Song, by Beau Genius. O-Silvera, Claudia Evelyn and Lee, H Archie, B-John Carey (ON), $22,370.
|3—
|Artemus Citylimits, g, 3, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $12,303.
|Also Ran: Celebratory, Last American Exit, Barilko.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.95, 7.35, 0.70.
|FTBOA FLORIDA SIRE DESERT VIXEN S., GP, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-1.
|3—
|GO JO JO GO, f, 2, Khozan–Flashy Flirt, by Gulch. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Leonel Reyes, $60,000.
|9—
|Princess Secret, f, 2, Khozan–Golden Horseshoe, by Belong to Me. ($30,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Daniel Pita, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Freak, f, 2, Brethren–Miso Blue, by Maimonides. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Alluramore, Sophisticurl, Lyrical, Tamiami, Social Exclusion.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 21.70, 1.00, 2.80.
|FTBOA FLORIDA SIRE DR. FAGER S., GP, $100,000, 2YO, C/G, 6F, 8-1.
|2—
|BREEZE ON BY, g, 2, Cajun Breeze–Miss Primetime, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $60,000.
|3—
|Gatsby, c, 2, Brethren–Star Recruit, by Aldebaran. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $20,000.
|9—
|Boca Boy, g, 2, Prospective–Baliwink, by Gimmeawink. O-Kenneth E Fishbein, B-Carol Hershe (FL), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Famous Gent, Little Demon, Son of a Beast, Mr Tingles, Valiant Thor, Casalsa.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 8HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 8.20, 14.10.
|SHARED BELIEF S., DMR, $98,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-1.
|2—
|THOUSAND WORDS, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy. ($1,000,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hardacre Farm (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $60,000.
|5—
|Honor A. P., r, 3, Honor Code–Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. ($850,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Kiss Today Goodbye, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($150,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-John Sondereker, B-Debmar Stables (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Cezanne.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 9.20, 0.20, 34.40.
|CALIFORNIA THOROUGHBRED BREEDERS’ ASSOCIATION S., DMR, $98,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-1.
|2—
|GOVERNOR GOTEVEN, f, 2, Govenor Charlie–Time Linda Goteven, by Time to Get Even. O-Templeton Horses LLC, B-Templeton Horses LLC (CA), T-Lisa Bernard, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $57,000.
|1—
|Big Andy, f, 2, Mr. Big–Your Special Day, by Kafwain. O-LeucadiaLand Stables, LLC, B-Dr Dorothee Kieckhefer, Lee Evans & Sandy Evans (CA), $19,000.
|3—
|Reign of Fire, f, 2, Vronsky–Red Hot Renee, by Roar. ($9,000 2020 CALMIX). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), B-Regan Wright & Rustin Reidhead (AZ), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Righteously, Jasmine Chieftain.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 1HF, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.20, 3.80.
|MY DEAR S., WO, $75,461, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-1.
|1—
|JOY’S ROCKET, f, 2, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Luis Contreras, $44,740.
|6—
|Road to Romance, f, 2, Quality Road–Romantic Frolic, by Vindication. ($220,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Hidden Brook Farm & Steven Friedfertig (KY), $14,913.
|4—
|Rotary, f, 2, Orb–Carriage Trail, by Giant’s Causeway. ($7,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Bonnie Eshelman, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC & Phipps Stable (KY), $8,202.
|Also Ran: Emmeline, Rocket Reload, Queen Rhonda, Silent Mamba.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 1.75, 1.45, 11.35.
|LUTHER BURBANK S., GG, $51,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-1.
|7—
|SLOANE GARDEN (GB), f, 4, Iffraaj (GB)–Sloane Square (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (31,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 25,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Jupiter Bloodstock Ltd (GB), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Kyle Frey, $30,350.
|4—
|Ziarah (IRE), m, 5, Iffraaj (GB)–Ashtown Girl (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). (140,000EUR ’16 GOFORB; 20,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Barry Noonan (IRE), $10,000.
|1—
|Heathers Grey, f, 4, The Factor–Jinny Jump Up, by Jump Start. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Frederick C Wieting (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Meal Ticket, Mybluebell (FR), Augure, Wicked Old Fashion.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 5.30, 2.70.
Leave a Reply