North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 11

|TOM RIDGE S., PID, $75,400, 3YO, 6F, 8-10.
|3—
|GUILDSMAN (FR), g, 3, Wootton Bassett (GB)–Dardiza (IRE), by Street Cry (IRE). (67,000EUR ’18 ARQOCT; 125,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Qatar Racing, B-SCEA Haras De Saint Pair (FR), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Pablo Morales, $45,000.
|2—
|So Street, g, 3, Street Magician–So Vain, by Mr. Greeley. ($3,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $15,000.
|11—
|Alfie Solomons, c, 3, Kantharos–Meets Expectations, by Valid Expectations. ($285,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Andrew Farm and For the People Racing Stable LLC, B-Darsan Inc (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Muchmorethanthis, Skol Factor, Bango, Liberate, Newstome, Kid Russell, Whiskey Dash.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, HD, NK.
|Odds: 2.30, 28.50, 2.70.
