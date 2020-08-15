North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 15

|SARATOGA DERBY INVITATIONAL S., SAR, $500,000, 3YO, 1 3/16MT, 8-15.
|4—
|DOMESTIC SPENDING (GB), g, 3, Kingman (GB)–Urban Castle, by Street Cry (IRE). (300,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $275,000.
|5—
|Gufo, c, 3, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), $100,000.
|3—
|No Word, c, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Colonel Liam, Decorated Invader, Bama Breeze, Field Pass, Get Smokin.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HF, HD.
|Odds: 7.20, 5.80, 18.30.
|WOODBINE OAKS, WO, $377,481, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 8-15.
|1—
|CURLIN’S VOYAGE, f, 3, Curlin–Atlantic Voyage, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Patrick Husbands, $226,125.
|5—
|Afleet Katherine, f, 3, Afleet Alex–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $75,375.
|7—
|Merveilleux, f, 3, Paynter–Breech Inlet, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Mike Carroll (ON), $37,688.
|Also Ran: Mizzen Beau, Justleaveitalone, Pilot Episode, Infinite Patience, Lasting Union, Bayou Belle, November Fog.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.35, 4.40, 4.30.
|PEGASUS S., MTH, $155,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-15.
|5—
|PNEUMATIC, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Teardrop, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joe Bravo, $90,000.
|8—
|Jesus’ Team, c, 3, Tapiture–Golden Memories, by Suave. ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Grupo 7C Racing Stable, B-Pamela P Gartin (KY), $30,000.
|6—
|Arkaan, c, 3, Into Mischief–Stormy Rhapsody, by Unbridled’s Song. ($320,000 ’17 KEENOV; $450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Super John, Wartime Hero, Big City Bob, Skyscanner, As Seen On Tv.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 3/4, 8.
|Odds: 0.80, 4.10, 4.20.
|SOLANA BEACH S., DMR, $122,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-15.
|5—
|PULPIT RIDER, m, 5, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), T-Mike Puype, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $71,250.
|1—
|Sedamar, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-Mick Ruis (CA), $23,750.
|4—
|Mucho Unusual, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Cordiality, Kitty Boom Boom.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 11.40, 6.30, 0.50.
|PLATE TRIAL S., WO, $113,064, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-15.
|3—
|CLAYTON, c, 3, Bodemeister–Smarthalf, by Smart Strike. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lanni, Donato and Plouffe, Daniel, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $67,838.
|4—
|Halo Again, c, 3, Speightstown–Halo’s Verse, by Unbridled’s Song. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $22,613.
|2—
|Dotted Line, g, 3, Signature Red–Springledge, by Outflanker. O-Norseman Racing Stable, B-Howard Walton (ON), $12,437.
|Also Ran: Glorious Tribute, Elusive Knight, Northern Thunder.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HD, 3.
|Odds: 0.65, 2.95, 8.00.
|ALBUQUERQUE DISTAFF H., ALB, $55,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-15.
|7—
|SHANGHAI KEELY, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Silentlea, by Cherokee Run. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Stable H M A, B-Michael Wood (KY), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Jimmy Ray Coates, $33,000.
|1—
|She’s My Gem, f, 4, Into Mischief–Our Unbridled Gem, by Unbridled’s Song. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Don Mattox & Pam Mattox (KY), $11,000.
|6—
|Ornamental Iron, m, 5, Flat Out–Solid Scam, by Consolidator. O-Andrea N Portillo, B-Tim Hamlin & Nancy Hamlin (KY), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Wholehearted, Lake Time, True Castle, Blue Moonrise, Super Humor, Performance Review.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 2 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.80, 6.40, 19.00.
|SONOMA H., CTM, $30,249, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-14.
|2—
|MUSIC AT WORK, f, 3, Cape Canaveral–Las Olas Azur, by Bluegrass Cat. (C$4,200 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Indyrock Racing, B-Wes Hanson & Jenn Hanson (AB), T-Craig Robert Smith, J-Antonio Whitehall, $18,149.
|3—
|Pearl of Knowledge, f, 3, Cape Canaveral–Lil Missknowitall, by Kafwain. (C$19,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Danard, Don B and Juris, Jim, B-Starline Thoroughbreds (AB), $6,050.
|1—
|Flat as a Pancake, f, 3, Flat Out–Mayfield Road, by Yonaguska. (C$36,000 ’18 ALBSEP; $1,800 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-William D Graham (ON), $3,025.
|Also Ran: Inquisitive Cat, Someone Else.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 4 1/4, 10.
|Odds: 6.20, 0.70, 8.55.
|PRINCESS MARGARET S., CTM, $30,249, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-14.
|2—
|SHE LIKES TO PARTY, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Gone to Party, by All Gone. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Don B Danard, B-Lou Neve (CA), T-Greg Tracy, J-Antonio Whitehall, $18,149.
|3—
|Count On It, f, 2, Gayego–Count the Change, by Exchange Rate. (C$2,500 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Deanna Walper, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), $6,050.
|4—
|Shakeittotheleft, f, 2, Shakin It Up–Left Swiftly, by Sefapiano. O-Bushido Stables, B-Mike Vanin & Amy Vanin (AB), $3,025.
|Also Ran: Bells and Whistles, Finders Keepers.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 14HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.55, 5.70, 29.55.
