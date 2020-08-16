North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 16

|SARATOGA OAKS INVITATIONAL S., SAR, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 3/16MT, 8-16.
|3—
|ANTOINETTE, f, 3, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-John R. Velazquez, $275,000.
|4—
|Stunning Sky, f, 3, Declaration of War–Sky Walk, by Unbridled’s Song. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Stephen J McDonald (KY), $100,000.
|5—
|Key Biscayne, f, 3, Brethren–Boa Twelve, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Speaktomeofsummer, Enola Gay, Ricetta (GB), Queens Embrace.
|Winning Time: 1:53 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 5.00, 5.90, 28.00.
|RIO GRANDE SENORITA THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $129,814, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-16.
|5—
|COMIC HOT TODDY, f, 2, Indian Firewater–Comicsperfectstorm, by Comic Genius. O-Helen Nave, B-Helen Nave (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Shane Laviolette, $66,914.
|9—
|Atill I Chime, f, 2, Attila’s Storm–Pocketfullachime, by Chimes Band. O-Amestoy, Jr, Pierre Jean and Leslie A, B-Pierre Amestoy & Leslie Amestoy (NM), $26,766.
|4—
|Bully Baby, f, 2, Diabolical–Shamrock Girl, by King Bull. ($50,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-J & SM, Inc, B-Bar Y Equine, LLC (NM), $16,059.
|Also Ran: Fill the Bill, Indian Fireblossom, Speedy Wildcat, The Pacesetter, Our Soaring Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 2 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 2.60, 11.00.
|RIO GRANDE SENOR THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $128,607, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-16.
|5—
|DELBERT TOO, g, 2, Marking–On Stride, by Ghostly Moves. ($25,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, Owens, Lee and Doby, Dale Alan, B-Fred Alexander (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $67,334.
|9—
|Digger’s Gold, g, 2, Quinton’s Gold–Pot of Concern, by Concern. O-Helen Nave, B-Helen Nave (NM), $26,933.
|1—
|Cheese Tray, c, 2, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $16,160.
|Also Ran: Jornalero, Pub, Smooth Blues, Aisle Runner.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 4.40, 8.10, 21.70.
|CASEY DARNELL S., ALB, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-16.
|2—
|RIG TIME, g, 5, Right Rigger–Stardust Lady, by Dry Gulch. O-Teague, Larry R and T Harry, B-Larry R Teague (NM), T-Weston L. Martin, J-Isaias D. Enriquez, $60,000.
|7—
|Wheredoesthecashgo, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Sweeten, Amanda and Hernandez, Pablo Navarez, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $20,000.
|9—
|Del Mar Summer, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Del Mar Holiday, by Sharp Humor. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Forger, No Pasa Nada, E J’s Gold, Gunners One, Sky Vue, My Indian Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 5HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.40, 3.70, 10.20.
|CTT AND TOC S., DMR, $82,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 8-16.
|2—
|MAXIM RATE, f, 4, Exchange Rate–Catch My Eye, by Unbridled’s Song. ($130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Umberto Rispoli, $48,000.
|4—
|Quick (GB), f, 4, Olympic Glory (IRE)–The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd. (GB), $16,000.
|8—
|Over Thinking, m, 5, Overanalyze–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susan Keller, Vicktoria Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Catch the Eye, Meal Ticket, Siberian Iris (IRE), Pretty Point, Imperial Creed, Don’t Blame Judy, Ms Peintour.
|Winning Time: 2:14 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NO, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 7.60, 9.20.
|INCREDIBLE REVENGE S., MTH, $73,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-16.
|12—
|CHALON, m, 6, Dialed In–Fall Fantasy, by Menifee. ($32,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $110,000 2016 BES2YO; $550,000 2017 FTKNOV). O-Lael Stables, B-J K Griggs & Linda Griggs (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Paco Lopez, $45,000.
|5—
|Bronx Beauty, m, 5, Liaison–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. O-2W Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $15,000.
|3—
|Sunny Dale, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Medea (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Godolphin & Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Ode to Joy, Mr. Al’s Gal.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 4.50, 4.10.
|CANADIAN JUVENILE S., CTM, $30,147, 2YO, 6F, 8-16.
|7—
|DAD’S LEGACY, g, 2, Bakken–Drop of Gold, by Stephanotis. (C$10,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Gladys Dittloff & Karen Dittloff (BC), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $17,365.
|2—
|Common Knowledge, g, 2, Mank–Lil Missknowitall, by Kafwain. (C$21,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Don B Danard, B-Starline Thoroughbreds (AB), $5,788.
|1—
|Sir Miezie, g, 2, Cape Canaveral–Claresmiezie, by Forestry. O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Riversedge Racing Stables (AB), $2,894.
|Also Ran: Bang On, Creative Letters, Ignite the Moon, El Dorado Storm.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1, 8HF.
|Odds: 15.80, 2.80, 4.50.
