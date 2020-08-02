August 3, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 2

August 2, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

GRADUATION S., DMR, $100,500, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-2.
5— POSITIVITY, c, 2, Paynter–Sam’s Sunny City, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), B-Allen Farm, LLC (CA), T-Luis Mendez, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $57,000.
1— Good With People, c, 2, Curlin to Mischief–Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), $19,000.
6— Scooby, c, 2, Fast Anna–Doowop Shedoo, by Scat Daddy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN RACING, LLC (CA), $12,000.
Also Ran: None Above the Law, Rantanen, Jazz Hands, Touchdown Brown.
Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 1.
Odds: 5.60, 2.40, 7.30.
KENTUCKY DOWNS PREVIEW TOURIST MILE S., ELP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-2.
3— SPECTACULAR GEM, c, 4, Can the Man–Blackhawk Honey, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Candie A Baker, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew Ritter (KY), T-James E. Baker, J-James Graham, $58,710.
1— Mr. Misunderstood, g, 6, Archarcharch–Jodys Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. ($47,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $130,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-Athens Woods (KY), $19,100.
2— Hembree, h, 6, Proud Citizen–Knockatrina, by Langfuhr. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Derby Lane Farm, LLC (KY), $9,550.
Also Ran: Dontblamerocket, Ritzy A. P., Crafty Daddy, Corruze, Roiland, Hay Dakota, Get Western, Hog Creek Hustle.
Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (sf)
Margins: 1 1/4, 1 1/4, 1.
Odds: 1.90, 4.30, 5.60.
KENTUCKY DOWNS PREVIEW TURF CUP S., ELP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 8-2.
11— FACTOR THIS, h, 5, The Factor–Capricious Miss (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). ($2,700 ’16 KEESEP; $11,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gaining Ground Racing LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $58,710.
1— Hierarchy, g, 5, Point of Entry–Place of Honor, by First Samurai. ($155,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $19,100.
9— Split the Wickets, c, 4, Gio Ponti–Goalkeeper, by Arch. ($18,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnin’ Down A Dream Stable, LLC, B-Frank Penn & John Penn (KY), $9,550.
Also Ran: Ry’s the Guy, Celerity, Easy Shot, Signalman, Bourbon Resolution, Botswana, Phantom Currency, Golden Dragon.
Winning Time: 2:04 2/5 (sf)
Margins: HF, 3 3/4, HD.
Odds: 0.90, 6.60, 16.00.
KENTUCKY DOWNS PREVIEW LADIES TURF S., ELP, $99,834, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-2.
6— ENGLISH AFFAIR, m, 6, English Channel–Lady Melesi, by Colonial Affair. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Rafael Bejarano, $58,710.
1— She’sonthewarpath, f, 4, Declaration of War–Ha Ha Tonka, by Distorted Humor. O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $19,100.
2— Frond, f, 4, Yes It’s True–Flounce, by More Than Ready. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), $9,550.
Also Ran: Amazima, Princess Causeway, Aife, Quebec, Crystal Lake, Daddy Is a Legend, Streak of Luck, Mitchell Road.
Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (sf)
Margins: 1HF, 3 1/4, 2.
Odds: 14.90, 3.10, 39.40.
BIRDSTONE S., SAR, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 1 3/4M, 8-2.
6— MORETTI, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Rigoletta, by Concerto. ($900,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Repole Stable and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
2— You’re to Blame, h, 6, Distorted Humor–Bon Jovi Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($400,000 ’15 KEESEP; $440,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Bortolazzo Stable LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $20,000.
4— Rocketry, h, 6, Hard Spun–Smart Farming, by Smart Strike. ($195,000 ’14 KEENOV; $450,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Centennial Farms, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Expert, American Tattoo (ARG).
Winning Time: 2:58 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 1HF, NO, 7HF.
Odds: 1.20, 6.40, 3.25.
PREVIEW TURF SPRINT S., ELP, $95,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 8-2.
5— CAROTARI, g, 4, Artie Schiller–Soother, by Rahy. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-William Branch, B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $60,570.
2— Tiger Blood, g, 7, Cowtown Cat–Sarah Cataldo, by Smarty Jones. ($4,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Hui, Michael M, Hooties Racing LLC and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $14,700.
1— High Crime, c, 4, Violence–Done in Love, by Smart Strike. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $9,850.
Also Ran: Tell Your Daddy, Hollis, Johnny Unleashed, Vanbrugh.
Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (sf)
Margins: 1, HD, NK.
Odds: 3.40, 2.70, 4.50.
KENTUCKY DOWNS PREVIEW LADIES SPRINT S., ELP, $94,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-2.
2— INTO MYSTIC, f, 4, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W ClayInvestment LLC (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joseph Talamo, $60,105.
10— Ambassador Luna, f, 4, Brethren–Spanish Ambassador, by Spanish Steps. O-Voodoomon Racing, B-Voodoomon Racing (FL), $14,550.
1— Dance Rhythms, m, 5, Algorithms–Dance Over, by Hard Spun. O-Tagg Team Racing and Exelby, Randy, B-Marvin Little Jr (KY), $9,775.
Also Ran: Meadow Dance, Lead Guitar, Whimsical Muse, Stylishly, Morticia.
Winning Time: 1:04 (sf)
Margins: 1HF, 2HF, 2 1/4.
Odds: 1.70, 6.70, 11.40.
VICTORIA S., WO, $77,683, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-2.
2— READY TO REPEAT, g, 2, More Than Ready–Christine Daae, by Giant’s Causeway. ($60,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cox, Gail, Menary, John, Ambler, Michael James and Windways Farm, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Gail Cox, J-Luis Contreras, $44,731.
4— Master Spy, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Smart Catomine, by Smart Strike. ($72,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $17,892.
6— Gospel Way, g, 2, Brody’s Cause–Bible Belt, by Pulpit. O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-William B Thompson Jr (VA), $8,201.
Also Ran: Working the Table, All Canadian, Download.
Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2HF, NK, 5 3/4.
Odds: 0.80, 4.30, 3.40.
COLLEEN S., MTH, $76,500, 2YO, F, 5FT, 8-2.
1— WINK, f, 2, Midshipman–Dancing My Way, by Wildcat Heir. ($50,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Tony Citarrella & RAM Racing (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $45,000.
4— Flying Aletha, f, 2, Tiznow–Afleet Honey, by Uncle Mo. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Tami Bobo (KY), $15,000.
6— Kewpie Doll, f, 2, Street Boss–Burning Faith, by Cat Thief. ($7,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Maxis Stable, B-Allen Poindexter & Kevin Welsh (KY), $7,500.
Also Ran: Stellar Grace, My Beautiful Belle, Mavilus, Moochie.
Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, 2.
Odds: 1.20, 1.90, 11.90.
OPENING LEAD S., GP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-2.
1— COOL ARROW, g, 6, Into Mischief–Phoenicia, by Mr Purple. ($120,000 ’15 FTSAUG; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), T-Teresa M. Pompay, J-Leonel Reyes, $36,828.
4— Garter and Tie, c, 4, Brooks ‘n Down–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $11,880.
5— Royal Squeeze, g, 8, Wildcat Heir–Mop Squeezer, by Roanoke. ($310,000 2014 OBSMAR). O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Gary Aiken (FL), $5,940.
Also Ran: Mi Tres Por Ciento (CHI), Running for Riz, Art G Is Back.
Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (gd)
Margins: 4HF, 1, HF.
Odds: 1.90, 5.40, 8.10.
IOWA STALLION FUTURITY, PRM, $52,664, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-1.
7— CHICKS DIG SCARS, g, 2, Tapiture–Wise Ending, by End Sweep. ($9,500 ’18 KEENOV; $6,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Travis Swan Murphy, B-Bob Austin & Alice Austin (KY), T-Travis Swan Murphy, J-Cindy Murphy, $28,800.
10— Momma G, f, 2, Jersey Town–Elusive Surprise, by Elusive Quality. ($3,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Scott Gelner, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $9,600.
9— Cantwaittograduate, g, 2, Formidable–Steal the Sugar, by Coronado’s Quest. ($9,000 ’19 IOWSEP). O-Paul Brandt, B-Iowa State University (IA), $6,576.
Also Ran: Storm the Field, Sir Wally Wally, The Influencer, Tag Me, Oscar Winner Wally, Bold Image, Sheknowssheissexy.
Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 3, 5, 1 1/4.
Odds: 1.00, 3.70, 3.40.

