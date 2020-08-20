North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 20

|MINNESOTA OAKS, CBY, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 8-19.
|5—
|HOTASAPISTOL, f, 3, Flat Out–Alacazar, by Dayjur. O-Bergsrud, Gary and Brenda, B-Gary Bergsrud (MN), T-Clinton C. Stuart, J-Alonso Quinonez, $60,000.
|2—
|Rush Hour Traffic, f, 3, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $18,125.
|4—
|Rental Pool, f, 3, Dialed In–Black Train, by Silver Train. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Keith Andrew Westrup (MN), $9,063.
|Also Ran: Defend the Rose, Imminent Threat, Dreaming of Blue, Madisonian, Stylin N Profilin.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 10.30, 1.00, 8.90.
|MINNESOTA DERBY, CBY, $100,000, 3YO, 1M 70Y, 8-19.
|3—
|NORTHERN PLAYBOY, g, 3, Latent Heat–Equity Event, by High Yield. O-Schenian, Dale and Bravo, Francisco, B-Francisco Bravo/Dale Schenian (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Ry Eikleberry, $60,000.
|5—
|Love My Boss, g, 3, Street Boss–Love the Breeding, by Henny Hughes. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP; $52,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Michael J Annechino, B-Kimberly M Heytens (MN), $17,500.
|2—
|Public Safety, g, 3, Langfuhr–Jock’s Girl, by Belong to Me. O-Bluebreeze Racing, LLC and Rosin, Tim W, B-Tim William Rosin (MN), $8,750.
|Also Ran: Big Falcon Rocket, Devil Vision, Lil’ Ninja, Where’d the Day Go, Mynameis Prince, Weekend Ride.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 5HF, 3.
|Odds: 6.10, 20.60, 3.60.
|TALE OF THE CAT S., SAR, $82,450, 4YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|2—
|STAN THE MAN, g, 6, Broken Vow–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($82,000 ’14 KEENOV; $150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, B-Emma Quinn, Dermot Quinn, Scott Pierce &Debbie Pierce (KY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Joel Rosario, $46,750.
|4—
|My Boy Tate, g, 6, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $17,000.
|1 (DH) —
|T Loves a Fight, g, 6, Girolamo–Worth Fighting For, by Broken Vow. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Hoffman Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $7,650.
|5 (DH) —
|Binkster, g, 5, Bluegrass Cat–La Femme Galante, by Grand Slam. O-Dark Horse Racing Stable and Taste Of Victory Stables LLC, B-Philip Birsh (NY), $7,650.
|Also Ran: Ready to Escape.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.95, 4.70, 3.85, 6.40.
|MTA SALES GRADUATE FUTURITY, CBY, $53,000, 2YO, 5F, 8-19.
|7—
|WESTA WAVERLY, g, 2, Westover Wildcat–Philadelphia Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($5,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Ryan, Jeff and Starkson, Gary, B-Eugene P Boehlke & Rita A Boehlke (MN), T-Coty W. Rosin, J-Alonso Quinonez, $33,000.
|3—
|Well Pro, g, 2, Giant Surprise–Tuff and Charming, by Silver Charm. ($5,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Rengstorf Racing LLC and Grooms, Guy, B-Johnny Coito & Nicole DePalma, Rick &Joyce Osborne & Lee Treacy (MN), $9,025.
|5—
|Passthecat, g, 2, Revolutionary–Se Bella, by Forestry. ($19,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Wayne Simon, B-Wood-Mere Farm, LLC (MN), $4,513.
|Also Ran: Owen’s Pleasure, Shakelas Destiny, Minnesota Nice, C D Thunder, Causeimchocolate.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 7HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.60, 58.20.
|GLITTER STAR S., CBY, $51,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-19.
|5—
|READY TO RUNAWAY, f, 4, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.
|3—
|Clickbait, f, 4, Lovango–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($21,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), $11,000.
|1—
|Pinup Girl, m, 6, Stephen Got Even–Vicar’s Daughter, by Vicar. O-Bergsrud, Gary and Brenda, B-Gary Bergsrud (MN), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Firstmate, Honey’s Sox Appeal.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8HF, 4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 4.70, 13.30.
|WALLY’S CHOICE S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-19.
|5—
|DROP OF GOLDEN SUN, g, 5, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Tony Rengstorf, J-Francisco Arrieta, $30,000.
|4—
|Hot Shot Kid, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Our Sweet Mary B, by Officer. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (MN), $10,000.
|2—
|Cinco Star, g, 5, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Dame Plata, Fireman Oscar.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 6.
|Odds: 6.50, 0.90, 6.40.
