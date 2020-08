North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 5

SNACK S., IND, $80,400, 3YO, 1MT, 8-5.

9— STRONG TIDE, c, 3, English Channel–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $46,310.

5— Cash Logistics, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), $15,437.

3— Leading the Charge, g, 3, Suntracer–Dashel, by Cashel Castle. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IN), $8,490.

Also Ran: Nutty Train, Major Sparks, Two Last Words, Mai Tai’s Gem, Here Comes Trey, Chipofftheoldblock.

Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (gd)

Margins: 2 3/4, 3HF, NK.