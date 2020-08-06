North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 6

|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (CAB CALLOWAY DIVISION), SAR, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-6.
|6—
|JOLTING JOE, c, 3, Mission Impazible–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $55,000.
|4—
|Turbo Drive, g, 3, Teuflesberg–Lemme, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($80,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Zipalong, c, 3, Central Banker–Spirit of Rose, by City Zip. ($24,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $72,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $100,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Earl D Bellamy, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Spruce Lane Farm (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Fresco, Dream Bigger, Stuy Town Baby.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 1.00, 6.20, 14.20.
|COCA-COLA S., EMD, $40,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-6.
|1—
|DAFFODIL SWEET, f, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Easy On My Heart, by Lion Heart. ($16,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Shimizu, Steve, B-Michael Terry (CA), T-Chris Stenslie, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $22,000.
|2—
|For You Only, f, 3, Abraaj–Slew Tunes, by Slewdledo. ($20,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Pegasus Too, Hitchcock, Dixie and Matsumoto, David, B-Nina Hagen (WA), $8,000.
|4—
|Windy Point, f, 3, Coast Guard–Windy Sails, by Private Gold. O-Clemans View Racing and Beaunaux, Michelle, B-Clemans View Farm & Michelle Beaunaux (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Pearl Dragon, On Purpose.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 2 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 20.80, 4.60.
|LIEUTENANT GOVERNORS’ H., HST, $37,699, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-6.
|1—
|COULTERBERRY, g, 7, Finality–Badgetts Star, by Bold Badgett. O-Jacobson, Roy and Dixie, B-Mr & Mrs Roy Jacobson (BC), T-Mark Cloutier, J-Amadeo Perez, $22,996.
|3—
|Driller, g, 6, Texas Wildcatter–Kiss of Gold, by Gold Fever. O-Danard, Don B and Snow, Mel, B-Mel Snow & Fran Snow (BC), $7,540.
|2—
|Five Star General, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Party of Interest, by Bernardini. ($180,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,770.
|Also Ran: R W Stanley, Pan Handle.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (wf)
|Margins: 1, NK, 2.
|Odds: 5.85, 9.65, 0.30.
